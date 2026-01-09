Presidency: Atiku Has Been Contesting Since My NYSC Days — Datti

A former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has taken a jab at Atiku Abubakar, saying the the ex-Vice President has been contesting for the presidential seat since he (Datti) was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Datti said this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast show, The Morning Brief . He wants a new generation of leaders to emerge.

“When I was doing my NYSC, Baba Atiku was an aspirant and in 2018 we contested primaries together. In 2023, we contested again. I was a vice presidential candidate elsewhere and for God’s sake in 2027 [he wants to contest].

“There is a need for a new generation of Nigerian leaders,” he said.

Watch him make the comment below: