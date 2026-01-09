Truck Rams Into Two Cars On Otedola Bridge

A mini truck conveying goods on Friday rammed into two cars on the Otedola Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing significant damage to the vehicles and disrupting traffic movement.

The incident occurred around noon and was reportedly caused by brake failure, according to eyewitnesses.

The truck was said to have lost control, veered off its lane, and crashed into the vehicles on the bridge.

The collision sent a black SUV mounting another vehicle, with both cars sustaining severe damage

READ ALSO: Two Dead, 12 Vehicles Razed In Tanker Explosion On Otedola Bridge

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said no casualties were recorded as of the time of reporting.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, LASTMA said, “A multiple vehicle accident involving a truck and two cars has occurred along Berger inward Secretariat.

“Authorities are present at the scene to ensure safety and restore normalcy. No casualties have been recorded as of the time of this report. Traffic backlog has extended from Jubilee Estate back to Berger New Garage.

The traffic management agency assured that “Efforts are currently ongoing for evacuation, and our men are present there to ensure ease of traffic movement.”

Emergency responders were deployed to the scene as efforts continued to clear the wreckage and ease congestion on the bridge.

Over the years, Otedola Bridge has remained a major accident blackspot, witnessing several serious incidents, particularly crashes involving heavy-duty vehicles, including tanker explosions, container falls and multi-vehicle collisions.

In June 2018, a catastrophic tanker explosion on the bridge claimed at least 12 lives and destroyed dozens of vehicles.

More recently, multiple crashes involving trucks and other vehicles have continued to raise safety concerns along the corridor.