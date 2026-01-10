From Diaz To Akor Adams – Five Young Players Impressing At 2025 AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations reaches the quarter-final stage this weekend with a series of mouthwatering ties between the continent’s heavyweights. AFP Sport picks out five stars enjoying their first AFCON to look out for in the last eight:

Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid/Morocco)

Moroccans were perhaps pinning their hopes of Cup of Nations glory on home soil on skipper Achraf Hakimi. But while the African player of the year hardly featured in the group stage as he recovered from injury, Diaz wasted no time in becoming their key man.

Diaz, 26, has scored in every game including the crucial strike to beat Tanzania in the last 16. That makes him the tournament’s leading marksman on four goals.

Born in Malaga, Diaz was capped by Spain at full international level in 2021 but later switched allegiance to Morocco, from where his father hails. The ex-Manchester City and AC Milan winger broke into the Atlas Lions’ side shortly after the last AFCON in 2024 and will have an important part to play against Cameroon on Friday.

Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen/Cameroon)

Cameroon appear to be in permanent turmoil these days but they have so far enjoyed a successful AFCON with a number of exciting young players to the fore. None more so than Kofane, the 19-year-old forward from Douala who joined Bayer Leverkusen ahead of this campaign from Albacete in Spain’s second tier.

He has started 10 games for Leverkusen this season, scoring against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven. Those performances convinced new Indomitable Lions coach David Pagou to include him in his squad to go to Morocco.

Kofane made his first appearance in the 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast before netting the winner against Mozambique in the final group game and then the goal that secured a 2-1 success over South Africa in the last 16.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris Saint-Germain/Senegal)

The 17-year-old PSG winger hails from the suburbs of the French capital and represented France at youth international level before deciding in the run-up to the Cup of Nations to play for Senegal, his father’s country of origin.

Mbaye, who has made 20 appearances for European champions PSG this season, was therefore handed a debut for the Lions of Teranga in a November friendly defeat by Brazil.

He has gone on to have a significant impact for Senegal in Morocco, showing that he belongs among the likes of Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye.

Mbaye came off the bench to set up his team’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, and set up a goal as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Benin. Again appearing from the bench, Mbaye scored the third goal in the 3-1 win over Sudan in the last 16. His side face Mali in the last eight on Friday.

Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen/Algeria)

“Mazadona” has been thrilling on Algeria’s run to the quarters. The 20-year-old Berlin-born attacking midfielder represented Germany as a youth but has Algerian heritage and opted in late 2024 to play for them after impressive performances for Hertha Berlin.

Maza, who joined Leverkusen ahead of this season for a reported 12 million euros ($14m), has had a huge impact for Algeria playing behind the striker.

He came off the bench to score in their opening win against Sudan and has started every game since, picking up the man of the match prize against Burkina Faso and finding the net against Equatorial Guinea. A future superstar.

Akor Adams (Sevilla/Nigeria)

The big 25-year-old striker is a great addition to a fearsome Nigerian attack led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Adams, who joined La Liga side Sevilla from Montpellier a year ago, was not part of the Super Eagles set-up until October, when he scored on his debut in World Cup qualifying against Lesotho.

He started the first two games in Morocco as Nigeria sealed a last-16 berth, before being rotated out of the team against Uganda. But he returned for the 4-0 demolition of Mozambique on Monday and played a starring role with a goal and an assist as Eric Chelle’s team set up a showdown with Algeria.