2025 AFCON: CAF Appoints Ghanaian Referee For Nigeria Vs Morocco Showdown

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named a Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Laryea, to officiate Nigeria’s semi-final game against Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF released the list of officials for the clash on Tuesday and named others for the high-stakes game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Laryea will be assisted by South Africa’s Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane.

Mozambican Arsénio Maringule was appointed as the third assistant referee. Rwanda’s Samuel Uwikunda will be the fourth official for the game.

Africa’s football body also named Tom Abongile of South Africa, Haythem Guirat of Tunisia, and Stephen Yiembe of Kenya as officials in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) booth.

Lydia Abebe was appointed as the referee assessor for the semi-final match.

READ ALSO: [AFCON 2025] Osimhen’s Scoring Form Gives Nigeria The Upper Hand

Your Match officials for (14 January,2026) ️⚽️ Senegal vs Egypt

️⚽️ Nigeria vs Morocco #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/aubAoAIU33 Advertisement — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) January 13, 2026

The Super Eagles enter the game on the back of a commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria in their quarter-final match, which ensured they continue their winning streak in the competition. They have scored the most goals so far in the tournament with 14 to their name.

Morocco, meanwhile, beat Cameroon by the same scoreline to set up the mouth-watering tie with the three-time African champions.

Ahead of the match with Morocco, midfielder Alex Iwobi has hailed Nigeria’s unity, saying the players are focused on making history despite finishing second in the last edition of the tournament.

“Of course, at previous AFCONs, we have done really well. The team was so strong, but at the same time, we were young, and we were learning about each other,” the Fulham player said.

“I feel like right now everybody is entering their prime, everyone is doing well for their clubs, and you can see the joy and the chemistry we have when playing for our country.

“It is not just on the pitch, but also off the pitch, there is a big unity, we are a big family. It starts from the coach — he has brought that brotherhood.”