Fubara, Deputy Attend Armed Forces Remembrance Day Service In Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is attending a church service to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

Also in attendance is his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, and other senior government officials.

The service marked the first public appearance of Governor Fubara and his deputy since fresh impeachment proceedings were initiated against the Governor on Thursday by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

READ ALSO: Rivers Assembly Confirms Impeachment Notices Served To Gov Fubara, Deputy

The latest move represents the third impeachment attempt against the Governor in less than three years.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day church service is being held in honour of fallen Nigerian servicemen and women who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation’s unity and sovereignty, as well as to pray for the repose of their souls and the safety of those still in active service.

Despite the renewed political tension in the state, Governor Fubara and members of his administration have so far remained silent on the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against them by the State House of Assembly.