VIDEO: Nigeria Is In Peril, Needs Collective Effort For Salvation – Tambuwal

Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lamented the state of the nation, warning that Nigeria is in peril.

Tambuwal, who spoke at a colloquium to mark his 60th birthday on Saturday, said the nation is in urgent need of collective salvation through honest leadership, responsible governance and national unity.

He said the country’s current condition represents a painful departure from the vision and sacrifices of its founding fathers, stressing that meaningful recovery can only begin when Nigerians admit that something is fundamentally wrong with the way the country is governed.

“It is for all of us to agree that there is something fundamentally wrong with what we are doing and having as a government in Nigeria today,” he stated.

“Therefore, we must resolve to work together and bail out the country. Our country is in peril, and we are looking for salvation. It is a collective process.”

The event attracted a wide range of political figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Others included former Speakers Patricia Etteh and Yakubu Dogara; Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Minister of Housing Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; and former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Masari, Udom Emmanuel, Ibikunle Amosun, Gbenga Daniel, as well as former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola

On his part, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who spoke virtually, confirmed there were disagreements between the executive and the House during Tambuwal’s tenure but acknowledged his leadership strength.

“When he was Speaker, I was the President, and we had some disagreements,” Jonathan said.

“But one thing I must give to Tambuwal is that members of the House believed so much in him. He held the House together.”

Also, former Senate President David Mark hailed Tambuwal’s leadership skills and wished him well in future endeavours.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who cut short a vacation abroad to attend the event, described Tambuwal as “a leader in the making” and urged him to live up to national expectations.

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, commended Tambuwal’s ability to manage a politically fragmented House and recalled how the former Speaker personally visited him after the death of his wife.