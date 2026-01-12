Education Reforms: FG, ASUU To Unveil New Agreement January 14

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will on Wednesday, January 14, formalise a new agreement that will improve the quality of the university educational system and ensure stability.

A statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Education said the ceremony will be held at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja.

The ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad.

The development followed a recent 14‑day ultimatum by the union.

However, the strike was later canceled before it began after ASUU and the FG held overnight talks.

In an update by the ministry, it explained that the new agreement reflected government’s commitment to constructive engagement with critical stakeholders, and to resolving industrial disputes through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

Signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, formalisation of the agreement followed years of engagement between the FG and ASUU to address industrial disputes.

According to the Ministry, the agreement aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises education as a strategic driver of national development, human capital growth, and socio-economic transformation.

It is expected to further enhance industrial peace, create a more conducive academic environment, and reinforce confidence among students, university staff, and the wider public.

According to the Ministry, the agreement unveiling will bring together senior government officials, ASUU representatives, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media.

The dispute between FG and ASUU has been a longstanding challenge for Nigeria’s higher education sector, with recurrent disagreements over funding, conditions of service, and the implementation of agreements reached at previous negotiations.

Over the years, ASUU has embarked on numerous strike actions to press for better funding for public universities, improved welfare for lecturers, and full implementation of earlier accords, including unresolved terms from a key 2009 agreement that has been central to many of the union’s industrial actions.

The most recent major industrial action occurred in October 2025 when ASUU commenced a two‑week nationwide strike.

These strikes have frequently disrupted academic calendars, sometimes lasting months and leading to significant lost academic time, delayed graduations, and increased student migration to private institutions or foreign universities.