Nestlé Infant Formulae Approved By NAFDAC For Sale In Nigeria Safe — DG

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reassured Nigerians that all Nestlé infant formulae approved for sale in Nigeria are safe.

It stated that the infant formulae were not affected by the recent voluntary recall announced by Nestlé UK involving specific batches of SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula in over 50 countries.

“NAFDAC clarifies that the recalled products are UK batches withdrawn as a precaution due to the potential presence of cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, which may cause nausea and vomiting.

These affected batches were not registered by NAFDAC and are not authorised for distribution in Nigeria,” it said in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, on Monday.

The agency confirmed that the SMA range marketed in Nigeria is manufactured at Nestlé’s Tuas Factory in Singapore and is duly registered with NAFDAC, including SMA GOLD 1 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2783), SMA GOLD 2 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2780), and SMA GOLD 3 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2781).

‘Report Adverse Events’

NAFDAC further confirmed that the SMA and NAN ranges produced for the Nigerian market are not part of the recalled batches.

“This notice is issued in the interest of public health and in line with NAFDAC’s mandate to keep Nigerians informed of global food safety developments, while maintaining vigilance against unauthorised importation, online purchases, or personal carriage of unregistered products.

“The agency continues strict regulatory oversight through product registration, routine surveillance, and post-market monitoring of infant nutrition products.

“NAFDAC remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians, particularly infants and other vulnerable groups.”

It, however, urged members of the public to rely on verified information from NAFDAC, discard any recalled products if encountered, and report suspected sales to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-162-3322.

The agency also stated that adverse events should be reported through its e-reporting platforms.