Police Dismiss Reports Of Fire At Edo Station

The police authorities in Edo State have dismissed reports suggesting that a police station was gutted by fire in Ekpoma, describing the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement on Monday, the Edo State Police Command said no police facility or station was affected by fire in Ekpoma.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, the viral videos in social media were calculated to misinform the public and cause panic.

“The Command wishes to categorically state that no Police facility or station was affected by fire in Ekpoma.

“The viral claims are entirely untrue and calculated to misinform the public, generate panic, and undermine public confidence,” the statement read.

The Command clarified that the actual incident occurred on Sunday morning at the POWA Shops area within the Ekpoma Division.

“The actual incident occurred on Sunday, 11th January, 2026, at about 1130hrs, when electricity supply was restored by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company and a spark reportedly emanated from one of the shops within the Powa Shops area of Ekpoma Division, igniting a fire that spread across several adjoining shops,” the Command’s spokesman said.

Ikoedem said police personnel, working with members of the public, swiftly intervened to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing further escalation.

While noting that no life was lost, the Command said the value of property damaged is yet to be ascertained.

The Command’s spokesman condemned the deliberate spread of what it described as unverified and sensational information by some individuals and content creators, warning that such misinformation could generate public panic, disrupt economic activities and pose security risks.

He called on members of the public to always verify information from credible and official sources before sharing.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, reassured residents of Ekpoma and the general public that the security situation remained calm and under control.

Agbonika called on residents to remain law-abiding and disregard unverified reports capable of inciting fear or confusion.

The clarification comes just 24 hours after a separate incident heightened tensions in the university town.

On Saturday, a peaceful protest by the people of Ekpoma over insecurity and incessant kidnapping was hijacked by hoodlums, who unleashed violence on the community.