Tight Security At Kano Govt House Over Rumoured Defection Of Gov Yusuf

Security has been tightened at the Kano State Government House amid speculation of Governor Abba Yusuf’s planned defection.

READ ALSO: Crisis Rocks NNPP As Kwankwaso, Kano Gov Disagree Over Alleged Defection

At the main entrance, combined security personnel drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) were stationed on Monday at strategic locations.

Security checks were also intensified, with access subjected to strict identification procedures by operatives.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rift With Kwankwaso

The heightened tension coincides with growing speculation about a disagreement between Governor Yusuf and his political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, who is the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has strongly opposed Yusuf’s alleged plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that such a move would destabilise the NNPP and undermine the Kwankwasiyya movement.

But Yusuf denied any rift.

The crisis has spread to the NNPP, exposing cracks in the two leaders’ long-standing alliance.

In a press statement issued on behalf of the NNPP in Kano State and at the national level, the party said it was fully aware of the unfolding political situation and does not support any defection to the APC.

“We are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC.

“I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening,” the NNPP Kano State Chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, said.

Kano’s Electoral Significance

Kano is one of Nigeria’s most politically strategic states due to its massive voter population.

It consistently features among the states with the largest number of registered voters, making it a decisive battleground in presidential elections.

In past general elections, it delivered millions of votes, often shaping national outcomes.

Any shift in political allegiance by the sitting governor — especially involving Kwankwaso, who commands a loyal grassroots following — could significantly alter the electoral map.