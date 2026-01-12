Troops Arrest Two Suspected Gun Runners In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have arrested two suspected gun runners during a coordinated intelligence-led operation conducted in Taraba State.

The arrest, which is part of Operation Peace Shield of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), trailed and apprehended a suspected gun runner identified as Mr Christopher Adamu, also known as “Suffer”, aged 48 years.

The suspect was arrested at Sebos Joint, Mayo Dasa General Area, of Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is actively involved in illegal arms trafficking.

Items recovered from him include one hunter’s identification card, two ATM cards, one National Identification Card, one Itel keypad mobile phone, six rings, one hand band, and assorted charms.

During further interrogation, the suspect confessed to working with an accomplice identified as “Chmn” from Shomo Gari, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Following actionable intelligence obtained from the first arrest, troops apprehended another suspected gun runner identified as James Yangyang, aged 37 years, at Tautre Village, on the outskirts of Anguwan Bera, Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Investigation further revealed that Christopher Adamu sold an AK-47 rifle to one Mr Bazoe John of Murbai Village, Ardo Kola LGA, in November 2025, confirming the existence of an arms supply network.

Both suspects are currently in military custody for further investigation, after which they will be handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution.

Reacting to the development, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army /Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops and intelligence operatives for their professionalism, vigilance, and synergy in disrupting criminal networks threatening peace and security in Taraba State.

The Commander issued a stern warning to criminals, arms traffickers, and their collaborators, stating that “6 Brigade will not relent in its resolve to rid Taraba State and its environs of illegal arms dealers and all forms of criminal elements.

“Those aiding, abetting, or collaborating with criminals, whether within or outside the state, should desist immediately or be ready to face the full weight of the law. Our troops will continue to dominate the battlespace and decisively deal with anyone found undermining peace and security,” he said.

He further urged members of the public to continue supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information, assuring them of confidentiality and prompt action.