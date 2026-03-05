Fire Guts Catholic Church In Taraba

A fire outbreak has razed the St Mary Catholic Cathedral in Wukari, Taraba State, leaving the multi-million-naira structure in ruins.

The Director of Communications for the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Rev. Fr. John Laikei, said the fire broke out on Wednesday night shortly after electricity was restored in the area.

Laikei explained that the cathedral, a prominent landmark in Wukari town, was completely burnt. However, he confirmed that no casualties were recorded.

He described the incident as a major setback for the diocese, noting that members of the church were still in shock over the destruction.

“It was a scene of utter destruction, with fire everywhere. No roofs and furniture are still standing,” he said.

According to him, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but all I can say is power was restored and the incident occurred. I also want to say that the authorities are yet to assess the damage,” he added.

Laikei also lamented the absence of functional fire service vehicles in the area, describing it as a long-standing challenge in Wukari and called for urgent government intervention.

The incident comes a few months after parts of the Wukari Local Government Secretariat in Wukari were destroyed by a separate fire outbreak.