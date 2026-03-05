Gunmen Attack Police Border Checkpoint In Kebbi, Kill Two Officers

Gunmen have attacked a police border checkpoint along the Bakin Ruwa–Maje road in Kebbi State, killing two officers on duty.

The attack occurred in Bagudo Local Government Area, where the assailants reportedly stormed the checkpoint in large numbers and opened fire indiscriminately.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen overpowered the officers at the checkpoint before setting the tent used by the policemen ablaze.

The police public relations officer in the state, Bashir Usman, told Channels Television that two officers were killed during the attack.

He added that the gunmen also set fire to the checkpoint tents.

“They killed two of our officers and burnt down the checkpoint, but the police are on top of the situation. I will issue further details,” Usman said.

The latest incident marks the third recent attack along the Bakin Ruwa–Maje border corridor.

In earlier attacks in the area, gunmen reportedly killed personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service before the most recent assault on the police.