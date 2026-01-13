Edo Police Commissioner Removes Ekpoma DPO After Protests

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has approved the deployment of Tomofe Nwabueze, as Divisional Police Officer (DPP), of Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

Nwabueze replaces the former DPO, Nelson Igbinoba, who was removed after deadly protests rocked Ekpoma in Edo Central Senatorial District.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said Nwabueze’s appointment takes immediate effect.

He said the action is part of ongoing security assessment and strategic repositioning in Ekpoma in Esan West.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that as part of ongoing security assessment and strategic repositioning in Ekpoma, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, has ordered the reorganisation of the Ekpoma Division.

“The CP has also approved the posting of CSP Tomofe Nwabueze to assume office as the new DPO with immediate effect.”

The crisis commenced last Saturday in Ekpoma when residents staged a protest over rising insecurity, including kidnappings and the killing of a youth on Friday night.

The protesters blocked a major highway to express their grievances, but the demonstration was later hijacked by youths who attacked traders at the livestock market.

Hoodlums hijacked the protest and attacked traders at the livestock market, killing goats and beating their cows, scenes which were captured in a viral video.

They also attacked and vandalised the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, Zaiki Anthony Abumere II, an act condemned by Governor Okpebholo.