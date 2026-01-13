Lagos Govt Reneged On Agreed 30-Metre Mark In Makoko Demolition, Says NGO Founder

Founder, The Hope Center Project, Eniabitobi Kuyinu, has castigated the Lagos State Government for exceeding what she described as the agreed 30-metre mark in the ongoing demolition in Makoko.

The demolition occurred a few weeks after the government took out more than 250 buildings at Mile 12, displacing thousands of residents.

The waterfront community has repeatedly faced forced evictions and government-led demolitions.

While the government has cited urban development as the reason for the exercise, residents and civil society organisations have called for alternatives to be provided for vulnerable residents.

Speaking as a guest during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Kuyinu noted that the government took the demolition beyond what was promised to the community.

“The demolition was to focus on demolishing those houses under the power line as far as 30 meters. The places were already marked; however, the demolition has gone beyond that 30 meters mark to 100meters, clearing almost all the structures on the water.

“There was a request to remove the people from 30 metres or so from under the power line.”

According to Kuniyu, “There were conversations with the baale and the need for safety for the people during the exercise. So the 30 metres mark was agreed upon.”

She noted that the people were not aware that the demolition would happen at the time it started.

“So it came suddenly. What they were aware of was the 30 metres.

“But right now, there is chaos and confusion, particularly because there has also been loss of lives, as I have been told by the community,” Kuyinu alleged.

She further alleged that a resident by the name Tobi had been “whisked away” because he was trying to defend his home and community. He was trying to say that the demolition was not what was agreed on. He is yet to be returned.

“That is the current situation. The exercise has not stopped. And it is sadder because it actually started just before Christmas and till the New Year. So they have actually not had a good end of the year,” Kuniyu explained.

She, however, noted that there may be some misunderstanding in the conversation with the government.

“What the community is aware of is there was a negotiation for 100 metres, and it was later moved to 30 metres, but right now it is beyond even 30 metres, so that is where the concern is,” she said.