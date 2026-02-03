Lagos Assembly Meets With Makoko Residents, Asks Ministries To Stop Demolition

The Lagos State Assembly has met with residents of the Makoko community affected by the recent demolitions and is asking the concerned ministries to stop the exercise in the area.

Monday’s meeting, led by the Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, was to help address issues from the Makoko and Oworonshoki demolition exercise.

Adams, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Mokoko Demolition, directed all ministries and agencies involved in the demolition exercise to stop all demolition in Makoko, Oko-Afon, and Shogunro communities.

He assured the people that the state assembly members will visit the area to carryout on the spot assessment to confirm the specific setback being taken by the government.

According to him, community leaders will be elected as members of the Taskforce Committee that will be constituted.

The lawmaker stated that the state government will continue to protect lives and property, and will not ignore the dangers attributed to living under high tension.

The state assembly members were also not pleased with the Chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area, Bayo Adefuye, for distributing foodstuffs to those who were displaced in Makoko.

According to the house, what they needed most at that time was shelter not palliative.

The Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, who was at the meeting, said the state government has constantly engaged the people of Makoko on the ongoing regeneration plan.

He explained that the state government has no plan of wiping off Makoko community, and demolition has been stopped.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has allocated $2 million for the development of Makoko, and the community will remain there because it is part of Lagos history.

He also promised that those affected by the demolition would be duly compensated.

Some of the community leaders emphasised that they do not want any non-governmental organisation to represent them anymore. They said they are ready to dialogue with the government by themselves, appealing to the state government to stop demolishing Makoko.

Lagos state officials say the demolition was necessary for safety and urban renewal reasons.

All structures built within 100 metres of transmission lines that cross over the lagoon were marked for removal.