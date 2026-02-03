Makoko Demolition Part Of Safety, Environmental Policy, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos Government has again defended the Makoko demolition, explaining that the action forms part of a broader statewide safety and environmental policy aimed at preventing disasters linked to unsafe settlements, fire outbreaks, and high-risk infrastructure locations.

This is according to the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, who spoke during a press briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja.

Babatunde said the state’s intervention in Makoko was driven primarily by the need to protect lives, particularly in areas located beneath high-tension power lines.

According to him, similar clearance exercises had been carried out in several parts of Lagos following fatal incidents caused by fallen power cables, stressing that Makoko was not singled out for enforcement.

“Clearing of high-tension corridors is a safety requirement across Lagos State. The action taken in Makoko is consistent with what has been done in other communities,” he said.

He explained that the government had earlier explored multiple redevelopment options for Makoko, including a proposed shoreline extension project.

However, the plan was discontinued after environmental assessments by technical experts, construction firms, and international partners indicated that it posed significant ecological risks to the lagoon and surrounding marine life.

According to him, the state has since adopted the Water Cities Project as a more sustainable alternative, which allows for continued habitation of the fishing community while addressing sanitation, infrastructure, and environmental concerns.

Babatunde disclosed that the Lagos State Government has committed $2 million to the project and continues to engage international development partners for counterpart funding and technical support.

He also highlighted the government’s broader urban regeneration strategy, which prioritises stakeholder engagement, compensation, and resettlement where relocation becomes unavoidable.

The aide previous regeneration projects in Okobaba, Adeniji-Adele, and Dosunmu as examples where redevelopment was achieved through consultation and negotiated agreements with affected residents and traders.

The Special Adviser pointed to recurring fire incidents, building collapses, and poor access for emergency services in densely populated settlements as key reasons for enforcing building codes, minimum setbacks, and land pooling in regeneration areas.

He said Lagos State is working to align its urban development policies with international standards and conventions that guarantee the right to adequate and safe shelter, adding that unsafe housing conditions ultimately place residents at greater risk.