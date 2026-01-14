AFCON 2025: Nigeria Vs Morocco Preview, Kick-Off Time For Semi-Final Clash

All eyes are on Rabat as two continental giants — Nigeria and Morocco — clash in a blockbuster game in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The high-flying Super Eagles of Nigeria, parading the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman among other game-changers, will face their biggest test yet in the tournament against the host nation.

Morocco, on the back of a long-running unbeaten streak, are under pressure to deliver the AFCON trophy, having only won it once in 1976.

With Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz leading the way for the Atlas Lions, Wednesday’s cracker promises to be a game that could define the 2025 AFCON.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, come into Wednesday’s match after what pundits have described as a seamless run.

Coach Éric Chelle’s team has a 100 per cent record in the competition, having won all five games so far.

Their commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-final drew applause from fans and commentators alike, who credit Nigeria with playing their best football in decades.

With 14 goals to their name, the West African giants have bulldozed their way into the last four of the competition and will be targeting another appearance in the final after they lost the 2023 edition to Côte d’Ivoire.

Stars In The Spotlight

The hosts will bank on the in-form Brahim Diaz, who has five goals to his credit at the 2025 AFCON, the highest tally in the continental battle.

The Real Madrid star’s goals have been instrumental to Morocco’s run.

He and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi bring attacking fluidity and defensive width to the 1976 champions.

The home crowd is also expected to be on hand to provide an electrifying atmosphere for the North Africans.

That home support is critical if they are to stop Nigeria’s attacking threats.

Osimhen and Lookman, past winners of the African Player of the Year prize, are firing from all cylinders.

Together, they have seven goals — three for Lookman and four for Osimhen.

The former also leads the tournament with four assists.

With Fulham’s Alex Iwobi dictating the pace with his precision passes, the Super Eagles are difficult to contain when in their element.

Team News: Nigeria Vs Morocco

While Nigeria have no major injury worries, they will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the win over Algeria.

Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika will most likely replace him in midfield.

Morocco is expected to have a full complement of players to pick from.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Head-To-Head History at AFCON

Morocco have historically had the upper hand, winning three of their five AFCON meetings.

The first match between them was in 1976, which the Maghreb nation won 3-1.

Nigeria lost again (2-1) to them in the final group stage of that same tournament.

The last time the two sides met at the AFCON was in 2004, where Nigeria lost 1-0 in Tunisia.

Nigeria vs Morocco: AFCON 2025 Kick-Off Time, Other Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Morocco

Competition: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco

Kick-Off time/Date: Wednesday, January 14, at 9 pm (WAT)

Who Will Emerge Victors?

When the lights come on in Rabat, the Moroccans will be taking another shot at history while the Super Eagles chase another appearance in the final.

While both sides are poised to write their names in African football folklore, the game is expected to be one of tight margins.