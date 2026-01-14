AFCON LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria Vs Morocco Heads Into Extra Time

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria, runners-up in the last edition in Cote d’Ivoire are aiming to reach and equal that milestone against the Atlas Lions.

For Morocco, they are aiming for another title since their first one in 1976.

Channels Television will bring live updates about the semi-final match. Kindly refresh this page for that.

The first half of the extra time is in progress

90+3: It is full and still scoreless between Nigeria and Morocco

66: Morocco are pressing for a goal

46′ Second half has started

45′ It’s half-time and the game is goalless

40′ Stanley Nwabali makes a save to deny Morocco

20′ Twenty minutes gone and no team leading yet. The game is balanced and played cautiously.

26′ Morocco with some chances but they have failed to threaten Nigeria despite some dominance

14′ Ademola Lookman shoots but his effort is parried away!

8′ Brahim Diaz fires narrowly

0′ Kick off for Nigeria vs Morocco game.