Meet Newly Appointed Female CEOs Of Eko DisCo, MultiChoice Nigeria

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, Wola Joseph-Condotti stepped into a leadership role as interim Chief Executive of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (Eko Disco).

Before her appointment, the seasoned corporate lawyer and energy executive was the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of the parent company of Eko Disco, West Power & Gas Limited, and has spent much of her professional life shaping the governance and operational framework of the utility.

She was Eko Disco’s pioneer Chief Legal and Company Secretary, a role that placed her at the center of the company’s post-privatisation evolution.

Her career at Eko Disco expanded well beyond legal oversight. Over the years, she held a series of strategic positions, including Head of Regulatory Compliance, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Supervising Chief of the Customer Service Department, and Data Protection Officer.

Outside of Eko Disco, Ms. Joseph-Condotti has built a reputation as a thought leader in Nigeria’s power space, with a particular focus on renewable energy, sustainability, carbon markets, and carbon credits.

West Power & Gas has positioned itself as an energy group with interests spanning both conventional and renewable sources, reflecting its view that the future of electricity distribution in Nigeria will depend on balancing near-term reliability with long-term transition goals.

Her professional foundation is rooted in law and finance. She holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan, a master’s degree in international finance law from Harvard Law School, and an M.B.A. from INSEAD Business School.

She is also a certified board evaluation professional with the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group and a corporate governance trainer, credentials that reinforce her standing in boardrooms and regulatory circles alike.

Earlier in her career, she served as General Counsel and Company Secretary at Lagoon Home Savings and Loans and worked as a legal associate at Banwo & Ighodalo, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial law firms.

Ms. Joseph-Condotti’s work has attracted sustained recognition. She was named among the Legal 500 GC Powerlist’s Top 100 General Counsels in Nigeria in both 2024 and 2025 and was selected as INSEAD’s “INSEADer of the Month” in April 2024.

In 2025, she was listed among the Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa, and she has appeared on multiple rankings highlighting Africa’s most inspiring female leaders in law and energy. Most recently, she became the inaugural recipient of the Legal Era Leadership Excellence Award of the Year in 2025.

She also serves on several boards and advisory bodies, including the Women in Energy Network, where she is a founding member, and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Public Affairs and Advocacy Committee.

Omotosho Reigns At MultiChoice

With effect from January 2026, MultiChoice Nigeria on Monday announced the appointment of Kemi Omotosho as its new Chief Executive Officer in Lagos.

The appointment followed the retirement of John Ugbe, who is stepping down after nearly 15 years at the helm of the pay television company.

MultiChoice Nigeria said the leadership change followed a structured transition process designed to ensure continuity and stability within the business.

John Ugbe led the company through profound industry shifts, evolving consumer habits, and significant market pressures during his tenure.

Omotosho brings over two decades of experience spanning media, telecommunications, and digital services across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

She has previously held senior leadership roles within the MultiChoice Group, including Executive Head of Customer Value Management in Nigeria.

Omotosho also served as Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management for the Rest of Africa, overseeing strategy across multiple markets.

Her most recent role was Regional Director for Southern Africa, where she had full operational responsibility for seven countries.

Speaking on her appointment, Omotosho described Nigeria as a strategic and dynamic market within the Group’s operations.

She said it was a privilege to be entrusted with leading MultiChoice Nigeria at a pivotal moment for the company.

Omotosho said she looked forward to working with teams and partners to deepen consumer relationships and champion local storytelling.