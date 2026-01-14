TUC Backs JOHESU, Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Salary Stoppage

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has backed the industrial action embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

JOHESU, an affiliate of TUC, directed its members to continue their ongoing industrial action that started on November 15, 2025, despite a Federal Government’s directive enforcing the ‘no work, no pay’ policy.

The decision followed an emergency virtual meeting of the union’s national leadership held on Monday, January 12, after the expiration of a 72-hour extension of the strike.

Reacting, the TUC knocked the Federal Government for allegedly trying to intimidate the protesting health workers without considering the economic realities.

TUC rejected a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on the implementation of a “No Work, No Pay” policy and the stoppage of salaries of members of the Joint Health Sector Unions through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, effective January 2026.

In a statement released on Wednesday, jointly signed by its President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, N.A. Toro, the congress described the directive as unacceptable and said it undermined ongoing negotiations between the government and health sector unions.

The TUC said the action violated established industrial relations principles and accused the ministry of acting unilaterally while negotiations were still ongoing.

According to the congress, the stoppage of salaries of JOHESU members would worsen the hardship faced by health workers amid rising inflation, fuel price increases and broader economic challenges.

The statement reads, “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria unequivocally, vehemently, and totally rejects the circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on the so-called implementation of “No Work, No Pay” and the stoppage of salaries of members of the JOHESU through IPPIS, effective January 2026.

“Congress states in the clearest terms that this action is a gross abuse of power, a deliberate sabotage of ongoing negotiations, and a flagrant violation of established industrial relations principles.

“It represents a return to command-and-control labour administration, which has no place in a democratic society. Let it be clearly understood: You cannot negotiate with workers on one hand and unleash punishment with the other. This circular is not policy; it is intimidation, and Congress will not accept it.”

The TUC also warned against what it described as the use of IPPIS to penalise workers, stating that it would resist any attempt to pressure workers through salary stoppages.

“Let it be clearly understood: You cannot negotiate with workers on one hand and unleash punishment with the other. This circular is not policy; it is intimidation, and Congress will not accept it. The stoppage of salaries of JOHESU members, workers who daily save lives, is wicked, insensitive, provocative, and profoundly unpatriotic, especially at a time when Nigerian workers are already being crushed by inflation, fuel price hikes, and economic hardship imposed by government policies.

“The TUC warns that the weaponisation of IPPIS to punish workers is an abuse of state machinery, and Congress will resist any attempt to starve workers into submission, ” the Union said.

The TUC demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the circular, restoration of all affected salaries and a return to negotiations within seven days.

It warned that failure by the ministry to reverse the decision within the stipulated period would force the congress to mobilise workers across sectors for collective action.