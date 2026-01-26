JOHESU Strike: NMA Denies Doctors’ Salary Upgrade, Faults NLC, TUC Ultimatum

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has dismissed claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that doctors benefitted from an upgrade of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), describing the allegation as misleading and capable of fuelling industrial tension in the health sector.

The National Publicity Secretary of the association, Dr. Mannir Bature, made this known while addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Monday, in response to the ultimatum issued by the NLC and TUC over the ongoing nationwide industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

According to the NMA, there was no upgrade of CONMESS in 2014 as alleged by organised labour. Instead, it said there was a correction of long-standing distortions in the implementation of the salary structure, carried out in line with existing approvals and public service guidelines.

The association explained that the action merely restored CONMESS to its originally approved position, stressing that correcting an anomaly cannot be equated with an upgrade or preferential treatment.

“The NMA wishes to unequivocally clarify that there was no upgrade of CONMESS whatsoever as falsely claimed. What occurred was a correction of a long-standing error and distortion in the application of the CONMESS framework, which had persisted despite clear approvals and established public service guidelines.

“This corrective action merely restored CONMESS to its rightful and previously approved position. By every objective, technical and administrative definition, a correction of an anomaly does not amount to an upgrade,” the statement said.

The NMA warned that portraying the correction as special treatment for doctors is inaccurate and risks creating unnecessary inter-professional conflict at a time when the health sector is grappling with serious systemic challenges.

It also expressed concern over what it described as the adversarial tone of public ultimatums issued by labour unions, urging the NLC and TUC to exercise restraint and avoid misinformation on sensitive remuneration issues.

“The NMA is particularly concerned about the adversarial tone and issuance of public ultimatums on a matter that requires careful verification, technical understanding and institutional engagement.

“We urge the TUC and NLC to exercise caution, restraint and responsibility in their public communications, especially on sensitive salary structure issues, so as not to misinform workers or the general public,” it added.

The association called on the Federal Government to remain committed to the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process as the appropriate and lawful platform for resolving industrial and welfare concerns in the health sector.

It further urged the government to prioritise workforce rationalisation that strengthens frontline clinical services, particularly through the retention and incentivisation of doctors and nurses, while recommending structured outsourcing of non-core support services to improve efficiency and service delivery.

“In addition, the NMA emphasises the urgent need for government to rationalise the health workforce in a manner that prioritises efficiency, service delivery and patient outcomes.

“Greater policy attention should be directed towards retaining, strengthening and incentivising frontline clinical workers, particularly doctors and nurses, who bear primary responsibility for direct patient care and clinical decision-making,” the association stated.

The NMA reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue, transparency and inter-professional harmony in the overall interest of healthcare workers and the Nigerian people.