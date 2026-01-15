AFCON: Nigeria Shift Attention To Third-Place Match After Morocco Heartbreak

Nigeria’s dream of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) may have ended dramatically and painfully. But the Super Eagles have another shot at bowing out gallantly out of the competition in the third-place match against Egypt.

The three-time African champions lost 2-4 on penalties to Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 AFCON after a gruelling 120 minutes of football in Rabat ended goalless on Wednesday night.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, the Super Eagles, who fired two goals past Algeria in the quarter-final, failed to score for the first time in the tournament. An extra 30 minutes did not produce a goal, leading to penalties.

Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou performed heroics by saving twice in the shoot-out, sparking wild celebrations among the over 65,000 fans inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

While the 1976 winners battle Senegal in the final on Sunday, Nigeria take on the Pharaohs of Egypt for a chance to finish on the podium, one step short of their runners-up placing at the 2023 AFCON.

The match is a reenactment of their friendly game ahead of the tournament. Egypt, seven-time African champions, defeated Nigeria 2-1 in that match.

In spite of Wednesday’s loss, Nigerian coach Eric Chelle praised his team for showing a “strong mental response” and fighting for every ball. The Malian gaffer, though admitting that the loss was “very painful,” is looking at what lies ahead for the Super Eagles.

“It’s difficult because we worked hard throughout the entire tournament, but that’s football. We must continue working,” he said after the match.

“We played this match with high pressing, because if you don’t press, you leave spaces and the situation becomes very complicated.”

Despite the defeat to the Atlas Lions, the Federal Government has hailed the Super Eagles for their outing in Morocco.

Information and National Orientation Minister Mohammed Idris described Nigeria’s outing at the AFCON as one that showcased unity, resilience and discipline.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent,” Idris said in a statement on Thursday.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up. Hold your heads high. Learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger.

“Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition. Well done, Super Eagles.”

With Nigeria not making the 2026 World Cup in the Americas, the West Africans have to wait for the commencement of the qualification race for the 2027 AFCON later in the year.