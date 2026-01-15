Kidnapped Edo Doctor Regains Freedom

A medical doctor abducted in Auchi, Edo State, has regained his freedom, the Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed.

The Chairman of the association, Eustace Oseghale, announced the development on Wednesday, describing the doctor’s release as a moment of relief for the medical community and the victim’s family.

Oseghale said the association worked tirelessly with relevant stakeholders to secure the doctor’s freedom, adding that the outcome highlighted the importance of professional solidarity and collective action.

However, details surrounding how the doctor was released were not disclosed.

While welcoming the development, the NMA, Edo chapter chairman, raised concerns over the increasing attacks on medical doctors and other healthcare workers in Edo State and across the country.

He warned that the persistent insecurity not only threatens the lives of health professionals but also undermines the delivery of healthcare services, as many doctors now work under fear and uncertainty.

Oseghale called on the Edo State Government and security agencies to adopt decisive and sustained measures to curb criminal activities, particularly those targeting healthcare workers.

According to him, only proactive security interventions can halt what he described as brazen acts of criminality against doctors and society at large.

Oseghale added that the NMA would continue to advocate for the safety of its members while engaging authorities to ensure a secure working environment for healthcare professionals.

The doctor’s release comes against the backdrop of heightened tension in the state following the abduction, in early January 2026, of Abu Babatunde Ibrahim and his younger brother, Abu Tahir.

Ibrahim was later confirmed dead after his body was discovered by security operatives near a riverside.

Following the incident, doctors across Edo State last week embarked on an industrial action, suspending medical services in parts of the state’s 18 local government areas.

The action was in protest against the abduction and killing of their colleague and the growing insecurity.

Despite assurances from security agencies that efforts were ongoing to improve safety, the doctors said they could no longer operate under an atmosphere of fear.

The strike disrupted healthcare delivery, leaving many hospitals operating at skeletal capacity and raising concerns among patients and their families.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Chairman of the Association of Resident Doctors at the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin City, Paul Evbuomwan, said healthcare workers were increasingly exposed to danger and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect both medical personnel and residents of the state.

Concerns over the safety of healthcare workers have continued to rise nationwide.

In November 2025, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo, was kidnapped by gunmen after leaving work.

In 2023, doctors in Cross River State similarly withdrew their services following the abduction of a colleague from her residence in Calabar.