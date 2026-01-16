Trump Threatens Tariffs On Countries That Don’t Back Greenland Takeover Plan

US President Donald Trump said Friday he may impose trade tariffs on countries that don’t support his plans to take over Greenland, part of the territory of NATO ally Denmark.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said at a health roundtable at the White House.

“I may do that,” added Trump.

Trump compared the possible Greenland tariffs to those that he threatened on France and Germany last year over the price of pharmaceutical products.

The threat is the latest pressure tactic by Republican Trump as he steps up his bid to acquire the autonomous Arctic island, a goal that he has threatened to achieve by military means if necessary.

Trump claims the United States needs mineral-rich Greenland and has accused Greenland of not doing enough to ensure its security against rivals Russia and China.

European nations have in recent days shown their support for Denmark and Greenland over Trump’s escalating threats, including by sending troops to the strategic territory.

A bipartisan US Congress delegation also began a visit to Copenhagen on Friday to voice their backing for Denmark and Greenland.

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland visited the White House on Wednesday for talks to defuse the issue but said afterwards that they remained in “fundamental disagreement” with Trump.

But the United States, Denmark and Greenland had agreed to set up a working group to continue talks every two to three weeks on the issue, the White House said on Thursday.