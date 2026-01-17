AFCON: Chukwueze Starts, Osimhen, Lookman, Benched For Egypt Vs Nigeria Game

Coach Eric Chelle has handed a starting berth to Samuel Chukwueze and Igho Ogbu for Nigeria’s third-place play-off match against Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chukwueze, the AC Milan loanee, was the subject of criticism after his penalty miss in Nigeria’s shootout loss to hosts Morocco in the semi-final match on Wednesday.

Despite fans questioning his disposition in the shootout, Chelle has given him the nod to start against the Pharaoahs.

Ogbu will replace suspended Calvin Bassey who got a second yellow card of the tournament in the Morocco defeat.

While Osimhen of Galatasaray has played all games for the three-time African champions in Morocco, the 2023 Africa Player of the Year was listed among the substitutes. He has four goals so far in the competition.

Paul Onuachu will take his place and spearhead Nigeria’s attack against the seven-time African champions.

Lookman, who has three goals and four assists in the tournament, starts from the bench. Moses Simon will captain the side while Akor Adams completes Nigeria’s attacking trio.

In form Alex Iwobi, Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, and captain Wilfred Ndidi are also benched, but Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika will feature from the start.

Apart from Ogbu, Nigeria’s backline remains unchanged. Hull City’s Semi Ajayi will partner him at the heart of the Super Eagles’ defence.

Birmingham City’s Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi of Olympiacos FC take the right and left full-back positions, respectively.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali is in goal for the 2013 AFCON winners.

Starting XI for Nigeria against Egypt: Nwabali; Ajayi, Ogbu, Onyemaechi, Osayi-Samuel; Dele-Bashiru, Onyedika, Chukwueze, Simon, Adams, Onuachu