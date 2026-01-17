AFCON: Egypt Vs Nigeria Preview, Team News, Kick-Off Time For Third-Place Match

Nigeria will be aiming to bow out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on a high when they take on Egypt in a third-place play-off on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are fresh off a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco, but are expected to bounce back against the Pharaohs of Egypt with a podium finish at the 2025 AFCON.

Egypt, on the other hand, lost out to Senegal in the semi-final of the continental showpiece, failing to extend their record seven titles at the AFCON.

Nigeria have the highest number of bronze medals at the AFCON, winning it eight times. The last time they achieved that feat was coincidentally in Egypt 2019 when the West African defeated Tunisia courtesy of an Odion Ighalo lone strike.

The Super Eagles’ third-place finishes in 1976, 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2019 underline their dominance in African football.

Egypt vs Nigeria: Team News Ahead of Bronze Battle

Going into Saturday’s match, the Super Eagles will be without defence strongman, Calvin Bassey. The Fulham man was suspended after getting a yellow card in the loss to Morocco. But captain Wilfred Ndidi, who missed that game due to a similar issue, is back in contention.

Coach Eric Chelle will most likely feature a familiar lineup as the Nigerians seek to finish the AFCON in good standing.

Egypt vs Nigeria: Head-to-Head Record

Both teams are not new to themselves at the AFCON. At the 2021 edition, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the lone goal to give Nigeria all three points in Cameroon. That was in a group stage match.

While they have met 25 times, Saturday’s game will be their 10th tie at the AFCON. The Super Eagles, fortunately, have the upper hand, winning five of the matches and drawing two.

Egypt vs Nigeria: Match Details for Third-Place AFCON Game

Competition: 2025 AFCON

Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca

Kick-Off time: 5: 00 pm (WAT)

Date: 17 January, 2026

READ ALSO: AFCON Final: Senegal Raise Concerns Over Security, Ticketing, Others

Egypt vs Nigeria: Who Will Pick the Bronze Medal?

After the semi-final disappointments, the Nigeria and Egypt game is an opportunity for consolation for the two continental giants. For the Super Eagles, victory will extend their record as the team with the most bronze medals at AFCON. The Pharaohs, meanwhile, are expected to use the game to fine-tune plans for the 2026 World Cup.