Ukrainian Negotiators In US For Talks To End War

Ukrainian negotiators have arrived in the United States for talks with the Trump administration on ending almost four years of war with Russia, a member of the delegation said on Saturday.

They will meet US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The talks will take place in Miami just days short of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv is seeking clarity on security guarantees from allies.

“Arrived in the United States. Together with (security chief) Rustem Umerov and (negotiator) David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide, Kyrylo Budanov, said on social media.

“A joint meeting with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and (US Army Secretary) Daniel Driscoll is planned.”

Trump has pushed for an end to the war — Europe’s worst since World War Two — and has expressed frustration with both sides, with no breakthrough made.

He has also pressured Ukraine to accept peace terms that Kyiv likens to capitulation.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US said a day earlier that the talks would focus on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky said on Friday he hoped Ukraine would sign agreements with the United States next week.

