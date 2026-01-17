×

Ukrainian Negotiators In US For Talks To End War

Zelensky said on Friday he hoped Ukraine would sign agreements with the United States next week.

By Channels Television
Updated January 17, 2026
Twitter
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) awards the Czech Republic’s President Petr Pavel with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, the highest state award of Ukraine, following their talks in Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv on January 16, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

 

Ukrainian negotiators have arrived in the United States for talks with the Trump administration on ending almost four years of war with Russia, a member of the delegation said on Saturday.

They will meet US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The talks will take place in Miami just days short of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

 

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on January 16, 2026, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with Czech Republic’s President Petr Pavel (L) in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

 

Kyiv is seeking clarity on security guarantees from allies.

“Arrived in the United States. Together with (security chief) Rustem Umerov and (negotiator) David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide, Kyrylo Budanov, said on social media.

“A joint meeting with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and (US Army Secretary) Daniel Driscoll is planned.”

Trump has pushed for an end to the war — Europe’s worst since World War Two — and has expressed frustration with both sides, with no breakthrough made.

He has also pressured Ukraine to accept peace terms that Kyiv likens to capitulation.

 

Commuters stand still in respect during a “National minute of silence for those who died” in a metro station in Kyiv on January 16, 2026, amid Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

 

READ ALSO: Trump Appoints Ex-British PM Tony Blair For Gaza Post-War Role

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US said a day earlier that the talks would focus on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky said on Friday he hoped Ukraine would sign agreements with the United States next week.

 

AFP

More Stories