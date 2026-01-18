Factfile For Africa Cup Of Nations Champions Senegal

Scorers: 3 – Pape Gueye; 2 – Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Cherif Ndiaye; 1 – Habib Diallo, Ibrahim Mbaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Seck
READ ALSO: Senegal Stun Morocco In Extra Time to Clinch Second AFCON Title
Captain: Idrissa Gueye, midfielder. (First-choice Kalidou Koulibaly suspended)
Coach: Pape Thiaw (SEN)
Rankings: 2 Africa, 19 world
Previous appearances: 17
Best placings: Champions 2022, 2025
Most goals scored: Ethiopia 5-1 (1965)
Most goals conceded: Angola 1-3 (2008)
Popular name: Teranga Lions
AFP