Factfile For Africa Cup Of Nations Champions Senegal

By Channels Television
Updated January 18, 2026
Senegal's defender #25 El Hadji Malick Diouf
Senegal’s defender #25 El Hadji Malick Diouf celebrates during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Factfile for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal (aet denotes after extra time):

Path to glory: Group D – Botswana 3-0, Democratic Republic of Congo 1-1, Benin 3-0; Last 16 – Sudan 3-1; Quarter-final – Mali 1-0; Semi-final – Egypt 1-0; Final – Morocco 1-0 aet

Scorers: 3 – Pape Gueye; 2 – Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Cherif Ndiaye; 1 – Habib Diallo, Ibrahim Mbaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Seck

Captain: Idrissa Gueye, midfielder. (First-choice Kalidou Koulibaly suspended)

Coach: Pape Thiaw (SEN)

Rankings: 2 Africa, 19 world

Previous appearances: 17

Best placings: Champions 2022, 2025

Most goals scored: Ethiopia 5-1 (1965)

Most goals conceded: Angola 1-3 (2008)

Popular name: Teranga Lions

