FG Condoles With South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe Over Devastating Floods

The Federal Government has commiserated with the governments and peoples of South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe following the loss of lives in the recent floods ravaging the countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Sunday, sympathised with the affected countries over the human and material losses caused by the floods.

“Nigeria also notes with concern the secondary humanitarian impacts, including food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and the heightened vulnerability of women, children, and other at-risk populations.

“The Government of Nigeria expresses solidarity with the ongoing rescue, evacuation, and relief efforts being undertaken by national authorities, regional institutions, and international humanitarian partners.

“We also acknowledge the resilience and resolve of the affected countries as they respond to this natural disaster and begin the process of recovery and rebuilding,” the statement, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, partly read.

Climate Change

The Federal Government further expressed concern over the growing threat posed by climate-related extreme weather events across Africa.

It reiterated the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, early-warning systems, climate adaptation strategies, and sustained international support to mitigate the humanitarian and developmental consequences of such disasters.

“Nigeria assures the affected countries of its continued goodwill and support and reaffirms its commitment to cooperation with affected countries at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels in promoting disaster preparedness, humanitarian response, and climate resilience.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Government and people of Nigeria are with the Governments and people of South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and all other affected countries during this difficult period,” it added.

National Disaster

South Africa on Sunday declared a national disaster after widespread flooding destroyed homes and killed dozens, with thousands seeking shelter in neighbouring Mozambique.

The floods reportedly claimed the lives of over 100 people as of Friday, and displaced thousands across parts of Southern Africa, following weeks of torrential rainfall that have left entire communities cut off.

There is fear among residents as weather services across the region have issued further alerts.

The floods have overwhelmed rivers, damaged roads and bridges, displaced large populations, with communities cut off, and disrupted agricultural production and essential services.