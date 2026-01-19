Contractors Stage Protest At Finance Ministry Headquarters Over Alleged Debt Backlog

Local contractors have again staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja over alleged continued delays in payments.

Under the umbrella of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), the protesters are lamenting the delay in the completion and commissioning of projects, accusing the government of constantly shifting its position.

As of the time of filing this report, the protesters have blocked the entrance into the Ministry of Finance, chanting songs of solidarity and calling on the minister to settle the alleged debt arrears.

The showdown is a continuation of the series of protests last year, to demand the payment of all outstanding debts owed by the Federal Government.

According to the contractors, most of the executed and commissioned projects are yet to be paid for.

However, President Tinubu had, in December 2025, directed that a committee be set up to address the issues.

A similar committee set up by the Senate has also invited the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to explain the circumstances surrounding the non-payment of the “debts”.