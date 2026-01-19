PDP Denies Imposing ₦10,000 Levy On Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports claiming it asked members to contribute ₦10,000 each to fund the party.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PDP spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, said his comments in response to a question on how the party plans to fund its activities following the defection of some governors were mischaracterised.

“The strategy is simple: go back to the people. When the people are with you voluntarily, they fund the cause. In 1998, people made small contributions to fund the party, and that gave them a voice,” Ememobong said.

“We are returning to that voluntary model. For example, if 60 million Nigerians each give ₦10,000, that’s a huge sum. We are already seeing this kind of mass support in states like Plateau and Akwa Ibom.”

Ememobong said while the body of the report accurately quoted his comments, the headline misrepresented the substance of his remarks.

PRESS STATEMENT@OfficialPDPNig IS NOT PLACING A LEVY ON MEMBERS. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has noted with concern a report published by a media platform, The Observer Times, under the misleading headline: "PDP Calls on Members to Contribute N10,000 Each in Bid to Fund…

According to him, the reference to ₦10,000 was “purely illustrative”, intended to demonstrate the collective strength of voluntary support, and not a directive, levy, or mandatory contribution.

“Let it be stated unequivocally: there is no fixed amount, no compulsory payment, and no obligation imposed on any member of the PDP,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson urged members and the general public to disregard the report and continue to support the party voluntarily in ways they deem appropriate.