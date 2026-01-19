VIDEO: Obi No Longer Commands Level Of Support He Enjoyed In 2023 – APC Chieftain

An APC chieftain, Biodun Ajiboye, has dismissed claims that former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi would mount serious pressure to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, saying Obi no longer commands the level of support he enjoyed in 2023.

Ajiboye, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said Obi no longer has firm control of the South-East region as he did during the 2023 elections.

The APC chieftain also maintained that both Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who together polled over 12 million votes in 2023, would not pose a threat to President Tinubu’s re-election even if they form an alliance ahead of the 2027 polls.

Watch the video below: