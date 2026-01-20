NDLEA Arrested 77,792 Drug Offenders, Seized 14,847kg Of Narcotics In Five Years – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded the arrest of 77,792 drug offenders and seized 14,847 kilograms of illicit drugs over the past five years, the agency’s Chairman, Retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, has said.

Marwa made the disclosure during an award and commendation ceremony for some NDLEA personnel at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the seizures dealt a major blow to both local and international drug trafficking networks, sending a strong signal that Nigeria will no longer tolerate illicit drug operations.

According to him, among those arrested in the last five years were 128 identified drug barons, underscoring the scale of NDLEA’s enforcement operations.

He noted that the agency achieved 14,225 convictions during the period, sending a clear message about the consequences of engaging in drug-related activities.

“It is therefore heartwarming to note that in the last five years, we recorded significant operational successes, including the arrest of 77,792 drug offenders, including 128 identified drug barons who were central to major trafficking networks,” he said.

“We seized a total of 14,847,000 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs, thereby significantly disrupting both local and transnational supply chains.

“In further strengthening the criminal justice response to drug offences, the agency successfully prosecuted and secured convictions against 14,225 offenders, reinforcing deterrence and affirming that drug crime attracts consequences.”

Marwa highlighted that the NDLEA also focused on curbing drug demand, with 32,442 individuals benefiting from its counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation programmes across Nigeria.

He added that the agency carried out 13,735 sensitisation activities under its War Against Drug Abuse campaign, targeting schools, markets, motor parks, workplaces, places of worship, and communities to raise awareness and prevent substance abuse.

He also pledged to sustain efforts to bring all drug barons to justice, intercept traffickers, and eliminate illicit drugs from Nigerian streets, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to fighting drug-related crimes.