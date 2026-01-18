Wanted Drug Suspect ‘Kanmo-Kanmo’ Arrested 12 Years After Alleged Killing Of Three NDLEA Officers

A long-wanted drug suspect known as “Kanmo-Kanmo” has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

His arrest comes 12 years after his alleged involvement in the killing of three NDLEA officers.

In a statement released on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on January 16 in Owode town, Ogun State, following intelligence-led operations by the agency’s tactical teams.

A search of his hideout led to the recovery of 69 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Babafemi said the suspect has been on the NDLEA wanted list since June 15, 2014, when he allegedly mobilised armed thugs to attack NDLEA officers who attempted to arrest him at his enclave.

READ ALSO: Troops Foil Suspected Kidnapping, Robbery Attempt In Taraba

“Following his involvement in the brutal killing of three NDLEA officers, Kanmo-Kanmo, who is notorious for drug trafficking, evading arrest and mobilising armed thugs against security agents, was on Friday, 16th January 2026 tracked to his hideout in Owode town, Ogun State by tactical teams of the agency following credible intelligence,” the statement read.

“During the clinical operation, the suspect was found in possession of 69 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no fugitive, regardless of how long they evade justice, remains beyond the reach of the law.

“​Lekan Jimoh’s criminal history is marked by extreme violence and lawlessness. As a result, on 15th June 2014 orchestrated a barbaric mob action against a team of NDLEA officers who had attempted to arrest him at his enclave.

“The attack resulted in the cold-blooded murder of three NDLEA officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure and two others, who were killed by armed thugs mobilised by Jimoh. While the suspect managed to escape the scene that day, the agency remained resolute in its pursuit of justice for the fallen heroes.”

In a related operation on August 12, 2023, NDLEA operatives raided Jimoh’s residence in Ado-Odo, Ogun State, where 139 sacks of skunk weighing 1,922 kilograms were recovered.

The suspect again evaded arrest at the time. The property, which was used as a drug warehouse, was later forfeited to the Federal Government following court proceedings.

In a separate operation, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives in Edo State on Tuesday, January 13, raided Arokpa forest in Uzebba town, Owan West Local Government Area, arresting a 53-year-old suspect, Isihor Edika, and seizing 320 kilograms of skunk and cannabis seeds.

In Abuja, Babafemi said a 44-year-old woman, Yinka Agboola, at Kaura District, over the alleged online sale of illicit drugs, was arrested.

He said items recovered from her residence included 2.2 kilograms of skunk and quantities of cannabis oil.

“In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, operatives on Friday, 16th January, tracked and arrested a 44-year-old lady, Yinka Agboola, following intelligence on her online sale of illicit substances.