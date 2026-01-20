One Dead, Eight Injured In Rivers Shooting As Police Arrest Suspects

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that one person was killed and eight others injured in a shooting incident in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, along Sambo Street, Omoku.

A report received at the Omoku Police Division at around 7:00 a.m. indicated that the shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. during a masquerade procession by youths in the area.

Police said a confrontation erupted between the masquerading youths and Barrister Akpudi Ikechukwu, accompanied by four personnel of the Nigeria Forest Guards Security Service. During the altercation, nine members of the masquerade group sustained gunshot injuries.

One of the victims, identified as Obulo, was later confirmed dead at Omoku Hospital, while the eight others are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Following the incident, Barrister Akpudi Ikechukwu and two other suspects were arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The police said preliminary investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the level of culpability of all parties involved.

Meanwhile, the Area Commander has met with aggrieved youths in the community to calm tensions and prevent a breakdown of law and order. A joint security patrol comprising police and military personnel has also been deployed in the area to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The Rivers State Police Command has assured the public that anyone found responsible for the incident will be brought to justice.