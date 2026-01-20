Seplat’s 300 MMscfd ANOH Project Achieves First Gas

Seplat Energy Plc has announced that the 300 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMscfd) ANOH gas project has achieved first gas.

A statement by the company on Tuesday noted that the feat followed completion of the 11km Indorama gas export pipeline and receipt of regulatory approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

“On Friday, 16th January 2026, ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) commenced gas supply to Indorama, under a firm and interruptible offtake Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs).

“To enable the flow of gas, the four upstream wells, which had been on standby since November 2025, were brought online.

“Since first gas, wet gas production has been stabilizing, delivering 40-52 MMscfd of processed gas directly from the ANOH gas plant to the Indorama Petrochemical Plant”, the statement read in part.

It noted that condensate production has reached 2.0-2.5 kboepd and is expected to increase with gas production as the plant ramps up to design capacity.

In addition, it said preparations are underway to initiate sales of processed gas to the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) with an offtake agreement structured on an interruptible basis and will support the gas plant to further scale production towards full design capacity of 300MMscfd.

“Meanwhile, the construction of the OB3 pipeline export route by Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), originally designated as the primary channel for ANOH gas supply to the domestic market, has resumed, and a revised completion date will be communicated in due course”, the statement added.

The ANOH gas plant was developed by AGPC, an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and the NGIC.

READ ALSO: Davos: FG Aims For Less Borrowing, More Investment — Wale Edun

The integrated plant consists of two 150 MMscfd gas processing units, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) recovery units, condensate stabilisation units, a 16MW power plant, and other supporting facilities, and has been built to operate with zero routine flares.

Across the unitised field of OML 53 and OML 21, the ANOH gas plant unlocks an estimated 4.6 Tcf condensate-rich gas resource base.

“Seplat’s working interest 2P reserves in the unitised field, as booked at year-end 2024, stood at 0.8 Tcf.

“Seplat will derive value from two distinct income streams: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the ANOH gas plant, and dividends from its 50% equity ownership in AGPC.

“The LPG produced from ANOH, combined with the LPG production at Sapele and the Bonny River Terminal (BRT), will make Seplat a leading supplier of clean cooking fuel to the domestic market.

“In addition, the ANOH gas plant will process the flared gas from the Ohaji field, enabling Seplat to achieve its onshore End of Routine Flaring programme, a key commercial and sustainability initiative for the company.

“The ANOH gas plant has been developed without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 17.5-million-man hours, a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations.

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, commenting on the feat, said: “ANOH is the first of the seven critical gas development projects identified by Federal Government of Nigeria to commence operations.

“It is an important strategic project for Seplat, our partner NGIC, and Nigeria as a whole. It has taken a significant amount of commitment and hard work to complete the project in a part of the onshore Niger Delta with limited gas pipeline infrastructure, and we are extremely proud of this achievement.

“This is our third major gas processing facility onshore and increases our Joint Venture gross gas processing capacity onshore to over 850 MMscfd.

“ANOH will provide material income streams for Seplat, reduce our carbon intensity and contribute significantly to the 2030 production target of 200 kboepd, set at our recent CMD. It will also increase energy access for Nigerians in terms of both power and clean cooking fuel for the local communities, while advancing delivery of our mission to support economic prosperity in Nigeria.”