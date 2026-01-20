Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wines, Champagne

Donald Trump on Monday threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and Champagne over France’s intentions to decline the US leader’s invitation to join his Board of Peace.

“I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

France “does not intend to answer favourably” to the invitation, a source close to Macron told AFP on Monday.

AFP