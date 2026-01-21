Court Sets Jan 26 To Rule On Final Forfeiture Of UK Property Linked To Useni, Ozekhome

The Federal High Court Abuja has fixed January 26 to rule on the final forfeiture of a London property linked to the late Jeremiah Useni, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The decision followed the failure of any individual or representative of Useni’s estate, to appear within the 14-day statutory window to show cause why the property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The proceedings arose from an ex parte application filed in late 2025 by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which sought an interim forfeiture and preservation order over the disputed property, alleging it was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

On November 28, Justice Binta Nyako, granted the interim forfeiture order.

The judge directed the CCB to advertise the order in a national newspaper within 14 days to invite “any person or body” with interest in the property to come forward and prove legitimate acquisition.

The property is located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, named in the property dispute are a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, and Useni, a retired Lieutenant-General.

The matter was filed at the First Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) Land Registration, UK, under case number ref/2023/0155, with Tali Shani as the applicant and Ozekhome as the respondent.

The property had been claimed by one “Ms Tali Shani” on one hand and Ozekhome on the other.

Ozekhome said he received the house as a gift from “Mr Tali Shani” in 2021, while lawyers for “Ms Shani” insisted she was the rightful owner.

A witness known as “Mr Tali Shani” had testified in favour of Ozekhome, claiming that he had “powers of attorney” over the property and had transferred the property to the respondent (Ozekhome).

Mr Tali Shani asserted ownership of the property from 1993 and claimed he later appointed Useni as his property manager, describing Useni as an “elder friend and business partner”.

On the other hand, several documents, including an obituary announcement, NIN card, ECOWAS passport, phone number, etc were tendered by witnesses of Ms Tali Shani to claim ownership of the property.

However, the tribunal found all the documents tendered for Ms Tali Shani to be fake.

The tribunal subsequently dismissed all claims, ruling that neither “Mr” nor “Ms” Tali Shani existed.