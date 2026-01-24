‘Betrayal Of Trust,’ NNPP Blasts Gov Yusuf Over Exit, Rejects Claims Of Internal Crisis

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has condemned the resignation of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the party, describing his decision as a betrayal of the mandate entrusted to him by the people.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party faulted the governor’s claim that the NNPP was engulfed in an unresolved internal crisis, insisting that such claims were unfounded and made after the fact.

Governor Yusuf formally resigned from the NNPP on Friday and is expected to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, disclosed the development in a statement, explaining that the governor conveyed his resignation in a letter addressed to the NNPP chairperson of Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area.

According to Bature, the governor wrote: “I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd January 2026.”

Reacting, the NNPP said it received the news with “deep pain and disappointment,” noting that Yusuf rose to power on the strength of the Kwankwasiyya political movement and the trust of the Kano electorate.

“We deeply regret that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who benefited from years of loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has chosen this path, which amounts to a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the people of Kano State,” the statement said.

The party warned that the governor’s action could reverse the political and developmental gains recorded in the state, arguing that his defection may return Kano to political forces previously rejected by the electorate.

Rejecting claims of internal instability, the NNPP highlighted its recent organisational activities.

“Our party successfully conducted congresses from the ward level up to the national convention on 20 December 2025, an exercise supervised by INEC and attended by the governor himself,” the statement noted.

The party also referenced its victories in two supplementary legislative elections held in August 2025, stating that “the claim of an irredeemable crisis within the party is clearly without merit.”

The NNPP further drew historical parallels, recalling the defection of former Kano governor, Abubakar Rimi, in the early 1980s, which it said ended in electoral rejection.

“History has shown that political disloyalty often attracts the verdict of the people,” the party said, adding that most of the lawmakers who defected alongside Rimi failed to secure re-election.

Despite its criticism, the NNPP appealed for calm among supporters and residents of the state.

“We urge the over one million voters who supported Governor Yusuf’s election, as well as the people of Kano State and Nigerians at large, to remain peaceful and restrained,” the statement said.

The party expressed confidence that “the people of Kano will continue to stand with principled leadership and hold firm to the ideals that brought about