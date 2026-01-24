Fire Razes Building In Lagos

Fire has gutted a yet-to-be-identified building in the Mile 2 area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) on Saturday.

It said the building is located in the Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate.

Although the agency did not provide further details, it, however, said it was currently attending to the disaster.

“Fire Alert! The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos.

“We’re assuring the public that we’re currently on top of the situation, as the public does not need to exercise fear,” it stated in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Fire Outbreaks

The incident comes a month after a fire broke out on December 24, 2025, at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House located at 47/57 Martins Street.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed that eight people lost their lives in the devastating fire that engulfed the 25-storey high-rise on Lagos Island.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by human error, specifically unsafe generator use and refuelling on different floors.

The fire was further intensified by combustible materials stored in the building, which had been converted into warehouses.

Structural weaknesses were also reported, with a section of the building collapsing during the fire, trapping several victims.

Similarly, goods worth millions of naira were reported destroyed following a fire outbreak on a storey commercial building on Somoye Osundairo Street in Computer Village, Ikeja area of Lagos State on January 20.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said that the incident happened about 1:55 a.m on Tuesday, prompting the immediate activation of the state’s emergency response plan from its Command and Control Centre in Alausa.

Days later, a fire outbreak destroyed a one-storey shopping complex housing clothes dealers at 1, Amore Street, Ajegunle Boundary, Lagos, with goods worth millions of naira lost.