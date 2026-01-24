Shettima Returns To Abuja, Says Nigeria Firmly Back On Global Economic Frontline

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a week-long diplomatic and economic mission to Guinea-Conakry and Switzerland, declaring that Nigeria has reclaimed a frontline seat in global and regional policy discussions.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, said the Vice President arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday.

He had represented President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Guinea’s President, Mamadi Doumbouya, and led Nigeria’s delegation to the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

According to the Vice President, the trip reflects Nigeria’s renewed commitment to regional solidarity in West Africa and its determination to reposition the economy under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Shettima first visited Conakry, where he attended President Doumbouya’s inauguration, reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role within ECOWAS and opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in agriculture and manufacturing.

From Guinea-Conakry, he proceeded to Davos, Switzerland, to lead Nigeria’s delegation at WEF 2026.

A key highlight of his visit was the commissioning of Nigeria House Davos, the country’s first-ever sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade.

The pavilion is a permanent investment hub showcasing opportunities in solid minerals, agriculture, and the digital economy.

At a high-level WEF session titled “When Food Becomes Security,” the Vice President outlined Nigeria’s new national food security framework, describing agriculture as a strategic pillar of national security and macroeconomic stability.

Vice President Shettima also joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Minister of Finance Wale Edun to advance the Accra Reset Initiative, a forum advocating African industrialisation driven by domestic capital and value chains rather than foreign aid.

On the economic front, he informed investors that Nigeria’s macroeconomic indicators were stabilising, citing a projected 4.4% GDP growth in 2026 and a decline in inflation to 12.94%.

He further highlighted Nigeria’s imminent transition into a net exporter of refined petroleum products, anchored by the Dangote Refinery, as well as the growing export of digital talent.