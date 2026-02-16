Tinubu Calls For Release Of South Sudan VP Machar, Reaffirms Support For Peace

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the swift implementation of the revitalised peace agreement in South Sudan, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, along with other key opposition figures.

It reflected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s position, which was delivered through Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The message was presented during the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, also called the C-5 Plus Summit.

The summit took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 39th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government. It was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We wish to specifically call on the government to consider the immediate and unconditional release from detention of the Vice President and other key opposition figures.

“It is also imperative to convene an all-inclusive South Sudan national dialogue and reconciliation forum. We call on all parties to engage constructively with authorities in the mediation process without preconditions,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian President emphasized that his country stands with other African nations in recognising the South Sudanese people’s desire for peace, sustainable development, and a speedy resolution of the conflict.

“We support the lofty ambition of all parties and wish to reiterate our doctrinal commitment to accompany the South Sudanese Transitional Government of Unity as well as the good people of the country to actualise their aspiration for lasting peace and development,” he added.

Tinubu highlighted that national unity and elite consensus were essential to progress in the country’s transitional phase, urging African leaders to prioritise inclusive, peaceful, and transparent elections as “the only way to build trust and confidence in the country’s future and leadership.”

He also noted Nigeria’s role in the recently launched Regional Partnership for Democracy and drew attention to the negative impact of insecurity and political tension on South Sudan’s transitional processes, including security sector reforms and constitution drafting.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, President Ramaphosa praised the determination of African leaders to resolve the conflict and acknowledged the delayed implementation of the revitalised agreement, eight years after its adoption.

He described the C-5 Plus Summit as “a demonstration of the commitment of leaders to finding a lasting solution in the interest of the people of South Sudan.”

Meanwhile, the President of Djibouti and IGAD Chairman, Ismail Omar Guelleh, reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to peace in South Sudan and proposed the appointment of a lead mediator to monitor implementation and address emerging challenges.

Other prominent attendees included the Chairperson of the AU Commission, HE Mahmoud Ali Youssouf; the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, HE Abiy Ahmed Ali; the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; and representatives from Chad, Rwanda, and other nations.

In a related announcement, Nigeria pledged full infrastructural and operational support for the Combined Maritime Task Force in the Gulf of Guinea.

Tinubu said the country would provide “office buildings, ships, helicopters, and temporary personnel to ensure the Force remains effective in combating transnational organised crimes and enhancing maritime security across the region.”