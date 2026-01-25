Economy: Nigeria On Right Track Even If People Don’t Feel It Yet — Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said Nigeria is on the right path, even if the general public has yet to feel the impact of the government’s economic policies.

The lawyer, who spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, defended President Bola Tinubu’s performance and the need for continuity in governance.

Asked about the state of the nation and whether Tinubu had delivered on his promises, Dogara said the president had made fundamental commitments, including improving the economy, securing the country, and implementing systemic reforms.

Dogara said, “I think we are on the right track, even if people are not feeling it. When we talk about the challenges relating to security, that’s taken us how many years to get to the point where President Tinubu took over

“There’s nobody with a magical wand that can make everything disappear overnight. But from the time he assumed office until now, we have seen leadership in areas that were previously neglected.”

He noted that while progress was visible in some areas, the full impact of these initiatives would take time to be felt.

Insecurity, Economic Challenges

He recalled the insecurity in parts of the north and highlighted the challenges inherited by the current administration, noting the fragility of the system at the time Tinubu assumed office.

“In those days, if you were asked to travel to Kaduna, you would hesitate. Travel to southern Borno, Adamawa, or other northern regions for Christmas or any holiday was unthinkable. But today, we are beginning to see improvements.

“In terms of the economic collapse of this nation, I don’t know whether we sincerely appreciate where we were coming from. The president does not share blame; he believes apportioning blame is not the path an effective leader takes,” he said.

Dogara acknowledged that while Nigeria had made progress, the gains were not yet universally felt.

“If we were to really articulate where Nigeria was at the time he took over, to what has been achieved so far, you would give him below 60%. Although an argument can be made that some people are feeling the pinch, reforms are absolutely necessary.

“Things that have suffered years of decay cannot be fully reversed within two years. But we have seen that there is light at the end of the tunnel if these reforms are allowed to endure. Some of these reforms will take time before they yield results,” he said.

The former speaker also added that measures taken to curb corruption and financial leakages were already showing results.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has introduced sweeping economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, floating of the Naira, and tax changes.

While these measures are aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s economy, they have triggered a sharp rise in the cost of living.

Petrol prices jumped from ₦187 to nearly ₦900 per litre, food prices soared, and transportation costs increased, deepening inflation and poverty across the country.