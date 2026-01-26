‘Mischievous,’ APC Dismisses Reports Of Shettima’s Replacement As Tinubu’s 2027 Running Mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports suggesting that Vice President Kashim Shettima might be replaced as Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 elections.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, addressed the speculation on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Asked about calls within and outside the party for a balanced 2027 ticket, Morka said the party remains focused on governance rather than premature election speculation.

“A few hours ago today, I put out a statement to dismiss some of the rumours swirling around this question regarding the possible replacement of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima. That story exists only in the realm of rumours and speculation. There is no fact to it.

“By the Electoral Act and the laws of our land, electoral activities are still prohibited. We are not even permitted to seriously engage this question the way the media and public would like.

“Speculating about names to replace the sitting Vice President is wrong. It is simply mischievous, intended to sow discord and confusion in the polity. That is why I had to come out today to dismiss that suggestion and refocus attention on the administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy and drive progress,” he said.

Weighing in on questions about religious inclusivity, Morka reassured that the party is committed to accommodating all Nigerians.

“Our party is very inclusive. This question is not relevant at this time. When the time comes, our party has all the sensibilities and wherewithal to carry that conversation in the best interest of the country. I am not willing to speculate beyond what is relevant.”

The APC leadership has repeatedly described reports of replacing Shettima as “purely speculative, untrue, and utterly baseless.”

Despite these official denials, political blocs have continued to circulate several high-profile names.

Speculation about Shettima’s potential removal largely gained public attention in mid-2025.

An APC North-East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe descended into chaos in June 2025 after speakers endorsed President Tinubu for a second term but notably excluded Shettima from the endorsement.

Later in 2025, Shettima’s image was reportedly omitted from official party banners featuring APC leaders at a North-East zonal hearing in Maiduguri.