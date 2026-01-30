ExxonMobil Profits Dip On Lower Crude Oil Prices

ExxonMobil reported a dip in fourth-quarter profits Friday, citing a drop in oil prices that offset the bounce from higher volumes.

The US oil giant reported profits of $6.5 billion, down 14.6 per cent from the same time last year.

Revenues were $82.3 billion, down 1.3 per cent.

ExxonMobil said it reached production records at the end of 2025 in Guyana and the shale-rich Permian Basin in the United States, part of the company attaining its highest annual oil and natural gas volumes in 40 years.

ExxonMobil also pointed to execution success on major capital initiatives, saying it had delivered all 10 major projects planned for 2025.

Lower commodity prices drove the decline in year-over-year profits.

The company cited the drag from lower chemical margins and project start-up costs as factors in the drop in profits from the third quarter.

ExxonMobil sent back $9.5 billion to shareholders during the quarter from dividends and share repurchases. It spent more than $37 billion on such distributions for all of 2025, the company said in a presentation.

ExxonMobil enjoys “a long runway of profitable growth through 2030 and beyond,” said Chief Executive Darren Woods.

The company’s shares declined 1.8 per cent in pre-market trading.

AFP