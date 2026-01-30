Convention: Ibadan Court Verdict Retains Turaki-Led PDP NWC, Says Wabara

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the judgement of the Federal High Court in Ibadan that nullified the party’s national convention last November.
In a statement on Friday, the BoT Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, said the verdict has retained the PDP National Working Committee led by Tanimu Turaki.
“The BoT notes that the judgment is technically of no effect and at best, academic as the central and fundamental issues in the matter are already before the Court of Appeal,” the statement read.
Wabara said that the main opposition party would challenge the judgement before a Court of Appeal.
He assured party supporters and loyalists that “the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan in abeyance and retains the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, which was duly elected at the Ibadan Convention, legally and firmly on the saddle.”
“It is, however, a matter of concern that the court, in declining the order of mandamus sought by our party on the ground that such would amount to sitting on appeal over the judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, went beyond the boundaries to grant reliefs that were not prayed by any of the parties in the case.
“In any case, the BoT notes that our party has already filed an appeal and a Motion for Stay of Execution.”
See the full statement below:
Press Statement
Position of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Judgment of the Federal High Court, Holden in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been made aware of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, regarding the National Convention of our great Party held on November 15 and 16, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.
The BoT notes that the judgment is technically of no effect and at best, academic as the central and fundamental issues in the matter are already before the Court of Appeal.
It is however a matter of concern that the court, in declining the order of mandamus sought by our party on the ground that such would amount to sitting on appeal over the judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, went beyond the boundaries to grant reliefs that were not prayed by any of the parties in the case.
In any case, the BoT notes that our party has already filed an appeal and a Motion for Stay of Execution. This puts the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan in abeyance and retains the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee which was duly elected at the Ibadan Convention legally and firmly on the saddle.
The BoT as the conscience and second highest Organ of the party assures all members of the PDP, our teeming supporters and indeed the general public that the Turaki-led NWC is securely in place and there is no cause for alarm.
The Board reaffirms its commitment and support for the Turaki-led NWC in its efforts to stabilize and strengthen the party on the path of victory ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Signed:
H.E Senator Adolphus Wabara, Ph.D
Chairman, Board of Trustees, PDP.