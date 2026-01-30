Convention: Ibadan Court Verdict Retains Turaki-Led PDP NWC, Says Wabara

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the judgement of the Federal High Court in Ibadan that nullified the party’s national convention last November.

In a statement on Friday, the BoT Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, said the verdict has retained the PDP National Working Committee led by Tanimu Turaki.

“The BoT notes that the judgment is technically of no effect and at best, academic as the central and fundamental issues in the matter are already before the Court of Appeal,” the statement read.

Wabara said that the main opposition party would challenge the judgement before a Court of Appeal.

He assured party supporters and loyalists that “the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan in abeyance and retains the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, which was duly elected at the Ibadan Convention, legally and firmly on the saddle.”

“It is, however, a matter of concern that the court, in declining the order of mandamus sought by our party on the ground that such would amount to sitting on appeal over the judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, went beyond the boundaries to grant reliefs that were not prayed by any of the parties in the case.

“In any case, the BoT notes that our party has already filed an appeal and a Motion for Stay of Execution.”

