Nigeria Dominates 68th Grammy Africa Nominations With Five Superstars Eyeing Major Wins

African music stars are set to take centre stage at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy leading a record-breaking continent-wide contingent.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be more than just a trophy run for the “Big Three”. While the Nigerian Afrobeats machine continues its global snowball, the 2026 nominations finally acknowledge that the continent’s musical clout has barely scratched the surface.

We are seeing a long-overdue recognition that the soulful East African melodies are just as vital to the global vibration as the groove of West Africa.

But almost out of the blue, the return of the high priestess herself, Sade Adu. After years of silence, her re-emergence has anchored this year’s ceremony in a profound sense of history. This isn’t just about “vibes” anymore; it’s about the return of the blueprint.

From the posthumous elevation of Fela Kuti to the “brotherhood over plaques” energy of the Gen-Z stars, the 2026 Grammys are less about Africa seeking a seat at the table and more about the world finally learning how to pull up a chair.

Moving beyond the energy of the charts, the nomination of Sade Adu for Young Lion is the most emotionally charged moment of the season. Her first release in over a decade, the track exemplifies the “less is more” aesthetic that the Nigerian-born icon perfected. But it’s the substance that resonates most—Young Lion is a raw, shimmering tribute to her child, Izaak Theo.

It sends a message of maternal love that transcends the “star” persona, returning to the world stage to speak a universal truth.

We’re finally seeing the Academy look past the celebrities and into the actual architecture of the music. Take Ayra Starr’s Gimme Dat (featuring Wizkid)—the track is a sonic bridge, cleverly sampling Wyclef Jean’s 911. It’s a move that bears the distinct, sophisticated “ear” of Don Jazzy.

Similarly, Davido’s recent work, specifically his penchant for the “Zigima” sound, proves he’s a student of the game. By sampling highlife veteran Bright Chimezie, Davido isn’t just making hits; he’s archiving Nigerian history for a TikTok generation. This isn’t just “sampling”; it’s a tribute.

The “Best African Music Performance” category is a heavyweight brawl, featuring Burna Boy’s Love, Ayra Starr’s Gimme Dat, and the Davido-Omah Lay collaboration With You. But the discourse shifted when Omah Lay took to social media.

His blunt indifference to the accolade: “I don’t give a sh!t about awards”, he said, while rooting fiercely for Davido (“OBO”) marks a tectonic shift in the culture. For the Gen-Z cohort, Western validation is a nice-to-have, but “brotherhood” and street credibility are the only currencies that don’t devalue. It’s a “realest friend” over “Recording Academy” mindset that defines the current era.

The Global Music categories also see Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo breathing new, orchestral life into the once viral African anthem. Her 2025 reinterpretation of Jerusalema didn’t just cover the track; it “reimagined” it by stripping away the club-thumping production and layering it with her signature vocal gravitas.