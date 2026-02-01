Oil Discovery: Ogun Govt Reaffirms Jurisdiction Over Eba Island

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its territorial jurisdiction over Eba Island in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, dismissing claims from some quarters in Ondo State as misleading and capable of triggering avoidable communal tension.

The clarification follows public debates and a motion sponsored by Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo, representing Ilaje Federal Constituency in Ondo State, after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the commencement of drilling activities at an abandoned oil well located on Eba Island.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the Eba Island where the approved oil well is located falls squarely within Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Akinmade, boundaries between states and local governments in Nigeria are constitutionally defined and properly documented by the National Boundary Commission (NBC), adding that official boundary maps and records clearly situate Eba Island within Ogun State.

He explained that Eba is a long-established community within Ogun Waterside, whose status predates Nigeria’s independence and has remained unchanged through successive political and administrative reorganisations, including the 1976 state creation exercise that carved Ogun State out of the former Western region

“Since 1976, there has been no constitutional amendment, judicial pronouncement or federal gazette that altered the boundary placing Eba outside Ogun State,” the statement said.

The government clarified that there are two distinct locations known as “Eba.” While one is located near the Ondo State forest reserve, the larger Eba Island—where the oil well approved by the President is situated—lies entirely within Ogun State’s coastal corridor.

Akinmade noted that the presidential approval for drilling followed extensive due diligence by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other relevant federal institutions, all of which confirmed that the oil well is located within Ogun State territory before clearance was granted.

He added that the deployment of national security assets, including naval formations around the drilling site, further demonstrates federal recognition of Ogun State as the host state.

Providing additional context, Akinmade disclosed that in October 2024, the Molokun of Atijere in Ondo State formally approached the Osobia of Makun-Omi in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, seeking permission to conduct business activities on Eba Island. The request was declined and subsequently reported to the Ogun State Government, NNPCL and security agencies.

According to the government, this engagement amounted to a tacit acknowledgment of Ogun State’s jurisdiction over the area.

On historical claims being circulated, the Ogun State Government described reliance on colonial documents from 1919 and 1920 as misleading, pointing instead to Colonial Government Gazette No. 660 of April 29, 1950, which clearly defined the boundary between the former Ijebu and Ondo Provinces and superseded earlier notices.

The government also cited lease agreements, historical community records and survey documents—including the Olokola Free Trade Zone Survey Plan—as further evidence establishing Eba Island as part of Ogun State.

Administrative validation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also referenced, with the polling unit at LA Primary School, Eba, officially registered under Makun/Irokun Ward in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Akinmade said that following the discovery of hydrocarbon prospects in the coastal corridor, the Ogun State Government conducted independent verification of the well coordinates using geospatial and cartographic technology, which confirmed that the wells are located within Ogun State boundaries.

He added that Ogun State has worked closely with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and NNPCL in securing the asset and preparing it for commercial exploration, including facilitating the establishment of naval security infrastructure in the area.

While cautioning against the spread of misinformation and inflammatory narratives, the Ogun State Government called for restraint and responsible engagement by all parties.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, peaceful coexistence and cooperation with the Federal Government in safeguarding national assets, adding that the people of Makun-Omi Kingdom have assured authorities of their readiness to maintain peace and protect lives and property.

“The facts are clear and the law is settled. Eba Island where the approved oil well is located is in Ogun State,” the statement concluded.