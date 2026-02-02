2026 Grammy Awards Winners [FULL LIST]

Category 1

Record Of The Year

DtMF

Bad Bunny

Scotty Dittrich, Hydra Hitz, La Paciencia, JULiA LEWiS, MAG & Tyler Spry, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Roberto Rosado & Tyler Spry, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Manchild

Sabrina Carpenter

Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, producers; Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Jozef Caldwell, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

Anxiety

Doechii

Doechii, producer; Jayda Love, engineer/mixer; Nicolas De Porcel, mastering engineer

WILDFLOWER

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Jon Castelli, FINNEAS & Aron Forbes, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

Abracadabra

Lady Gaga

Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Paul LaMalfa, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

luther — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar With SZA

Jack Antonoff, Scott Bridgeway, M-Tech, roselilah, Sounwave & Kamasi Washington, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Hector Castro, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Sean Matsukawa, Dani Perez, Tony Shepperd, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

The Subway

Chappell Roan

Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

APT.

ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Rogét Chahayed, Cirkut, Omer Fedi & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Charles Moniz & Julian Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Category 2

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER

Bad Bunny

Big Jay, La Paciencia, MAG & Tainy, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Luis Amed Irizarry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, engineers/mixers; Marco Daniel Borrero, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Marcos Efrain Masis, Jay Anthony Nuñez & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

SWAG

Justin Bieber

Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon, Carter Lang & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Felix Byrne & Josh Gudwin, engineers/mixers; Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Tobias Jesso Jr., Carter Lang, Jackson Lee Morgan & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

Man’s Best Friend

Sabrina Carpenter

Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter & John Ryan, producers; Zem Audu, Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Jozef Caldwell, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Joey Miller, Michael Riddleberger, John Ryan, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers

Let God Sort Em Out

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Pharrell Williams, featured artist; Pharrell Williams, producer; Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Rob Ulsh & Pharrell Williams, engineers/mixers; Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Zach Pereyra, mastering engineer

MAYHEM

Lady Gaga

Cirkut, Gesaffelstein, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Paul LaMalfa, engineers/mixers; Lady Gaga, Mike Lévy, Michael Polansky, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

GNX

Kendrick Lamar

Jack Antonoff & Sounwave, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Jozef Caldwell, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar & Mark Anthony Spears, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

MUTT

Leon Thomas

Freaky Rob, Peter Lee Johnson, D. Phelps & Leon Thomas, producers; Jean-Marie Horvat, engineer/mixer; Lazaro Andres Camejo, Freaky Rob, Peter Lee Johnson, D. Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator, producer; NealHPogue, Tyler Okonma & Vic Wainstein, engineers/mixers; Tyler Okonma, songwriter; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Category 3

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra

Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety

Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT

Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed,Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

DtMF

Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters

EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Luther

Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild

Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

WILDFLOWER — WINNER

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Category 4

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean — WINNER

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Category 5

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Elegantly Wasted (Hermanos Gutiérrez Featuring Leon Bridges) (S)

Harsh & Exciting (Moonrisers) (A)

Holy Ghost Party (Robert Finley) (S)

Love Is Cruel (Miles Kane) (S)

Medium Raw (Early James) (A)

A Million Knives (The Velveteers) (A)

No Rain, No Flowers (The Black Keys) (A)

Our Time In The Sun (Jeremie Albino) (A)

Cirkut — WINNER

Abracadabra (Lady Gaga) (S)

AEOMG (Coco Jones) (T)

APT. (ROSÉ & Bruno Mars) (S)

Big Sleep (The Weeknd Featuring Giorgio Moroder) (T)

Disease (Lady Gaga) (S)

IT girl (JADE) (S)

A Little More (Ed Sheeran) (S)

Mayhem (Lady Gaga) (A)

Red Terror (The Weeknd) (T)

Dijon

Baby (Dijon) (A)

DAISIES (Justin Bieber) (T)

DEVOTION (Justin Bieber & Dijon) (T)

THINGS YOU DO (Justin Bieber) (T)

YUKON (Justin Bieber) (T)

Blake Mills

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Japanese Breakfast) (A)

Forever Is A Feeling (Lucy Dacus) (A)

Glory (Perfume Genius) (A)

That Wasn’t A Dream (Pino Palladino And Blake Mills)(A)

Sounwave

GNX (Kendrick Lamar) (A)

Category 6

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen — WINNER

APT. (ROSÉ & Bruno Mars) (S)

Bad As The Rest (Jessie Murph) (S)

Hail Mary (Shaboozey, Sierra Ferrell) (T)

Handlebars (JENNIE Featuring Dua Lipa) (S)

Just Keep Watching (Tate McRae) (S)

Lost In Translation (Carín León & Kasey Musgraves) (S)

Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Tears (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

WHY (Jon Bellion Featuring Luke Combs) (S)

Edgar Barrera

Birthday Behavior (BIA, Young Miko) (S)

Coleccionando Heridas (KAROL G, Marco Antonio Solís) (T)

Ese Vato No Te Queda (Carín León, Gabito Ballesteros) (S)

Me Jalo (Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera) (T)

Me Retiro (Santana, Grupo Frontera) (S)

Milagros (KAROL G) (S)

Sigueme Besando Asi (Manuel Turizo) (T)

Soltera (Shakira) (S)

Una Noche Contigo (Juanes) (S)

Jessie Jo Dillon

Bless Your Heart (Megan Moroney) (T)

Bottomland (HARDY) (S)

Dreams Don’t Die (Jelly Roll) (S)

First Rodeo (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)

Happen To Me (Russell Dickerson) (S)

Hello S—ty Day (Jake Worthington, Miranda Lambert)(S)

If You Were Mine (Morgan Wallen) (T)

Patterns (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)

To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr

Another Baby! (Dijon) (T)

Baby! (Dijon) (T)

Daisies (Justin Bieber) (T)

From (Bon Iver) (T)

Go Baby (Justin Bieber) (T)

Golden Burning Sun (Miley Cyrus) (T)

Man I Need (Olivia Dean) (S)

Relationships (HAIM) (S)

Walking Away (Justin Bieber) (T)

Laura Veltz

About You (BigXthaPlug Featuring Tucker Wetmore) (T)

Blue Strips (Jessie Murph) (S)

Grand Bouquet (Maren Morris) (T)

Leave Me Too (Josh Ross) (S)

Parallel Universe (Lauren Spencer Smith) (T)

Someone In This Room (Jessie Murph Featuring Bailey Zimmerman) (T)

Touch Me Like A Gangster (Jessie Murph) (S)

What Tomorrow’s For (Blessing Offor) (T)

You’ll Be OK, Kid – From The Original Documentary “Child Star” (Demi Lovato) (S)

Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic

Category 7

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES

Justin Bieber

Manchild

Sabrina Carpenter

Disease

Lady Gaga

The Subway

Chappell Roan

Messy — WINNER

Lola Young

Category 8

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity — WINNER

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela

KATSEYE

APT

ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Category 9

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG

Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend

Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — WINNER

Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2

Teddy Swims

Category 10

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Disclosure, producer; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Victory Lap

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

SPACE INVADER

KAYTRANADA

KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer

VOLTAGE

Skrillex

John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Drew Gold, Robert Guzman, Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers

End Of Summer —

Tame Impala

Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer

Category 11

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame

Selena Gomez & benny blanco

benny blanco, Dylan Brady & Cashmere Cat, producers;benny blanco & Cashmere Cat, mixers

Abracadabra — WINNER

Lady Gaga

Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

Midnight Sun

Zara Larsson

Margo XS & MNEK, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)

Tate McRae

Tyler Spry & Ryan Tedder, producers; Manny Marroquin, mixer

Illegal

PinkPantheress

Aksel Arvid & PinkPantheress, producers; Nickie Jon Pabón

Category 12

Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

EUSEXUA — WINNER

FKA twigs

Ten Days

Fred again..

Fancy That

PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale

RÜFÜS DU SOL

F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3

Skrillex

Category 13

Best Remixed Recording

Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix — WINNER

Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

Don’t Forget About Us

KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix

Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Galvanize

Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

Golden – David Guetta REM/X

David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music

Category 14

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

U Should Not Be Doing That

Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine

Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH

Turnstile

Mirtazapine

Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning — WINNER

YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Category 15

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror

Dream Theater

Lachryma

Ghost

Emergence

Sleep Token

Soft Spine

Spiritbox

BIRDS — WINNER

Turnstile

Category 16

Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — WINNER

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel

Vessel & II, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum

Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH

Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie

Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Category 17

Best Rock Album

private music

Deftones

I quit

HAIM

From Zero

Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — WINNER

Turnstile

Idols

YUNGBLUD

Category 18

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love

Bon Iver

Alone — WINNER

The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS

Turnstile

mangetout

Wet Leg

Parachute

Hayley Williams

Category 19

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE

Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World — WINNER

The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS

Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer

Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party

Hayley Williams

Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

Category 20

Best R&B Performance

YUKON

Justin Bieber

It Depends

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded — WINNER

Kehlani

MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk

Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman

Summer Walker

Category 21

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are

Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN

Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO

Ledisi

Crybaby

SZA

VIBES DON’T LIE — WINNER

Leon Thomas

Category 22

Best R&B Song

Folded — WINNER

Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart Of A Woman

David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends

Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified

James John Abrahart Jr, Durand Bernarr, John Derisme, Egberto “Budda” Foster, Amaire Johnson, Frank Moka, Cary Singer & Chase Worrell songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS

Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Category 23

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — WINNER

Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness

Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL

Destin Conrad

Access All Areas

FLO

Come As You Are

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Category 24

Best R&B Album

BELOVED

GIVĒON

Why Not More

Coco Jones

The Crown

Ledisi

Escape Room

Teyana Taylor

MUTT — WINNER

Leon Thomas

Category 25

Best Rap Performance

Outside

Cardi B

Chains & Whips — WINNER

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety

Doechii

tv off

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Category 26

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud Of Me

Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly

JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Category 27

Best Rap Song

Anxiety

Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing

Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky

Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF

Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off — WINNER

Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Category 28

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS

GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly

JID

GNX — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator

Category 29

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — partially recorded live @City Winery & other places

Queen Sheba

Black Shaman

Marc Marcel

Pages

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1 — WINNER

Mad Skillz

Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Category 30

Best Jazz Performance

Noble Rise

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

Windows – Live — WINNER

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True

Samara Joy

Four

Michael Mayo

All Stars Lead To You – Live

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Category 31

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell Featuring Weedie Braimah, Milena Casado, Morgan Guerin, Simon Moullier & Matthew Stevens

Portrait — WINNER

Samara Joy

Fly

Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Category 32

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 3 — Live

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — WINNER

Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up

Yellowjackets

Category 33

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Orchestrator Emulator

The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — WINNER

Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite

Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra

Category 34

Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne

Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — WINNER

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard

Miguel Zenón Quartet

Category 35

Best Alternative Jazz Album

honey from a winter stone

Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One

Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun

Brad Mehldau

LIVE-ACTION — WINNER

Nate Smith

Blues Blood

Immanuel Wilkins

Category 36

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs

Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love

Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels

Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin

Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — WINNER

Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Barbra Streisand

Category 37

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brightside — WINNER

ARKAI

Ones & Twos

Gerald Clayton

BEATrio

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us

Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan

Charu Suri

Category 38

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing greater than 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.

Buena Vista Social Club — WINNER

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Tom Kirdahy, Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick, Bill Sherman & Alex Timbers, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Field 5: Country & American Roots Music

Category 39

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On The Grindstone

Tyler Childers

Good News

Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie — WINNER

Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie

Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo

Lainey Wilson

Category 40

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song To Sing

Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do

Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen — WINNER

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Category 41

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List — WINNER

Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News

Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze, Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman, Nevin Sastry & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie

Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo

Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing

Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Category 42

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day

Charley Crockett

American Romance

Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World

Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman

Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health — WINNER

Zach Top

Category 43

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns

Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter

Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine

Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — WINNER

Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas

Miranda Lambert

Category 44

Best American Roots Performance

LONELY AVENUE

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light

I’m With Her

Crimson And Clay

Jason Isbell

Richmond On The James

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers — WINNER

Mavis Staples

Category 45

Best Americana Performance

Boom

Sierra Hull

Poison In My Well

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

Godspeed — WINNER

Mavis Staples

That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

Molly Tuttle

Horses

Jesse Welles

Category 46

Best American Roots Song

Ancient Light — WINNER

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

BIG MONEY

Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Foxes In The Snow

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

Middle

Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

Spitfire

Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Category 47

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY — WINNER

Jon Batiste

Bloom

Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree

Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Molly Tuttle

Middle

Jesse Welles

Category 48

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire

Sierra Hull

Arcadia

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun

The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers — WINNER

Billy Strings

Category 49

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain’t Done With The Blues — WINNER

Buddy Guy

Room On The Porch

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey

Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway

Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Category 50

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough

Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll

Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK

Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — WINNER

Robert Randolph

Family

Southern Avenue

Category 51

Best Folk Album

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown Of Roses

Patty Griffin

Wild And Clear And Blue — WINNER

I’m With Her

Foxes In The Snow

Jason Isbell

Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24

Jesse Welles

Category 52

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live At Vaughan’s

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man

Preservation Brass

Church Of New Orleans

Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday

Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco — WINNER

(Various Artists)

Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

Category 53

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Do It Again

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Church

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

Still — Live

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing II, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Amen

Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

Come Jesus Come — WINNER

CeCe Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Category 54

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

I Know A Name

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

YOUR WAY’S BETTER

Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters

Hard Fought Hallelujah — WINNER

Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters

Headphones

Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore & Clifford Harris, songwriters

Amazing

Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls,songwriters

Category 55

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days

Yolanda Adams

Tasha

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight

Tamela Mann

Only On The Road Live

Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — WINNER

Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Category 56

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II

Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — WINNER

Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts

Brandon Lake

Reconstruction

Lecrae

Let The Church Sing

Tauren Wells

Category 57

Best Roots Gospel Album

I Will Not Be Moved — Live — WINNER

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning

Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah

The Isaacs

Good Answers

Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots

Candi Staton

Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant

Category 58

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra

Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ DELUXE

Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta

KAROL G

Cancionera — WINNER

Natalia Lafourcade

Y ahora qué

Alejandro Sanz

Category 59

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER

Bad Bunny

Mixteip

J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado

Feid

NAIKI

Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE

Trueno

SINFÓNICO — En Vivo

Yandel

Category 60

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes

Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — WINNER

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

ALGORHYTHM

Los Wizzards

Novela

Fito Paez

Category 61

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

MALA MÍA

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene

Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos

Paola Jara

Palabra De To’s – Seca — WINNER

Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande – En Vivo

Bobby Pulido

Category 62

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — WINNER

Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0

Grupo Niche

Bingo

Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Category 63

Best Global Music Performance

EoO — WINNER

Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino

Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA

Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que

Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream – Live

Shakti

Daybreak

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Category 64

Best African Music Performance

Love

Burna Boy

With You

Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat

Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START — WINNER

Tyla

Category 65

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha

Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness

Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World

Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion – 50th Anniversary Tour Live

Shakti

Chapter III: We Return To Light

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — WINNER

Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia

Category 66

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love

Lila Iké

Heart & Soul

Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — WINNER

Keznamdi

From Within

Mortimer

No Place Like Home

Jesse Royal

Category 67

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kuruvinda

Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon

Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest

Jahnavi Harrison

NOMADICA — WINNER

Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind

Chris Redding

Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film

Category 68

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young

Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House

Mega Ran

Harmony — WINNER

FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory

Flor Bromley

The Music Of Tori And The Muses

Tori Amos

Category 69

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years

Bill Burr

PostMortem

Sarah Silverman

Single Lady

Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was…

Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — WINNER

Nate Bargatze

Category 70

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Kathy Garver

Into The Uncut Grass

Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — WINNER

Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli

Fab Morvan

Category 71

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet

Nick Baxter, Steven Gizicki & James Mangold, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

F1® The Album

(Various Artists)

Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury, Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; David Taylor & Jake Voulgarides, music supervisors

KPop Demon Hunters

(Various Artists)

Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Ian Eisendrath, music supervisor

Sinners— WINNER

(Various Artists)

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson & Serena Göransson, compilation producers; Niki Sherrod, music supervisor

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (& Wicked Movie Cast)

Stephen Oremus, Stephen Schwartz & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Maggie Rodford, music supervisor

Category 72

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon

John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2

Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners — WINNER

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers, composer

Category 73

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires

Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2

Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle

Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Sword of the Sea — WINNER

Austin Wintory, composer

Category 74

Best Song Written For Visual Media

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — From TRON: Ares

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters — WINNER

EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

I Lied to You — From Sinners

Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

Never Too Late — From Elton John: Never Too Late

Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

Pale, Pale Moon — From Sinners

Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

Sinners — From Sinners

Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Poviliunas, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Category 75

Best Music Video

Manchild

Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

So Be It

Clipse

Hannan Hussain, video director; Theresa Kusumadjaja, video producer

Anxiety — WINNER

Doechii

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

Love

OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann & Andrew Geller, video producer

Young Lion

Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Aaron Taylor Dean & Sade, video producers

Category 76

Best Music Film

Devo

Devo

Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Raye

Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless

Diane Warren

Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola, Bess Kargman & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music By John Williams — WINNER

John Williams

Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece By Piece

Pharrell Williams

Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical

Category 77

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible

Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism

Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe

Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As

Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia

Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl

Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, art directors (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums — WINNER

Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Category 78

Best Album Cover

CHROMAKOPIA — WINNER

Tyler Okonma, art director (Tyler, The Creator)

The Crux

Jake Hirshland, Joe Keery, Neil Krug, Taylor Vandergrift & William Wesley II, art directors (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory

Cody Critcheloe, Mike Hadreas & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

moisturizer

Iris Luz, Lava La Rue & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Category 79

Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974

Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

After The Last Sky

Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Árabe

Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967

Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — WINNER

Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

Category 80

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 — WINNER

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making Of Five Leaves Left

Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineers (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41

Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39

Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)

Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

Category 81

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All Things Light

Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia

Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women

Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream — WINNER

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Category 82

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — WINNER

Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District

Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages

Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)

Category 83

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson (Timothy J. Campbell & Transept) (A)

Heggie: Intelligence (Kwame Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Houston Grand Opera) (A)

Marsalis: Blues Symphony (Jader Bignamini & Detroit Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Massenet: Werther (Robert Spano, Matthew Polenzani, sabel Leonard & Houston Grand Opera) (A)

The Mirage Calls (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale) (A)

Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem (Michael Zaugg, Axios Men’s Ensemble & Pro Coro Canada) (A)

Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain (Christopher Gabbitas & Phoenix Chorale) (A)

Sergei Kvitko

Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time (Kevin L. Sedatole & Michigan State University Wind Symphony) (A)

Chiaroscuro (Vedrana Subotic) (A)

Dancing In A Still Life (Tasha Warren) (A)

Excursions (Vuorovesi Trio) (A)

Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope. Ukrainian And American Music For Piano Duo (Mykhailo Diordiiev & Anastasiia Larchikova) (A)

Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers (Jason Crafton, Richard Masters, Annie Stevens & Paul Langosch) (A)

Lansky: Touch And Go (Gwendolyn Dease) (A)

Orbiting Garden (William Hobbs) (A)

Would That Loving Were Enough (Haven Trio) (A)

Morten Lindberg

Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World) (Elisabeth Holte, Kjetil Bjerkestrand & Uranienborg Vokalensemble) (A)

Stjernebru (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor) (A)

Yule (Trio Mediæval) (A)

Dmitriy Lipay

Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark (Joseph Mechavich, Megan Marino, Ryan McKinny & Music Of Remembrance Ensemble) (A)

Odyssey (Jorge Glem, Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) (A)

Ortiz: Yanga (Gustavo Dudamel, Alisa Weilerstein & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Elaine Martone — WINNER

Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas (Brian Thornton & Spencer Myer) (A)

Dear Mrs. Kennedy (Ryan Townsend Strand) (A)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

LeFrak: Romántico (Sharon Isbin, Lopez-Yañez & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s) (A)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29 (Garrick Ohlsson, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestrea) (A)

The Poet & The Prodigy (Debra Nagy & Mark Edwards) (A)

Shapes In Collective Space (Tallā Rouge) (A)

Songs Of Orpheus (Kelley O’Connor) (A)

Category 84

Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F—boy

Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

Immersed — WINNER

Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live

Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers

Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)

Category 85

Best Instrumental Composition

First Snow — WINNER

Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

Live Life This Day: Movement I

Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

Lord, That’s A Long Way

Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

Opening

Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

Train To Emerald City

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down

Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Category 86

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Be Okay

Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

A Child Is Born

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

Fight On

Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

Super Mario Praise Break — WINNER

Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Category 87

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Big Fish — WINNER

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

How Did She Look

Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

Keep An Eye On Summer

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish

Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

What A Wonderful World

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Field 11: Classical

Category 88

Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From 24 Negro Melodies

Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — WINNER

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Ravel: Boléro, M. 81

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

Still & Bonds

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Category 89

Best Opera Recording

Heggie: Intelligence — WINNER

Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier

Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration

Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead

Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh, John Molloy & Naomi Louisa O’Connell; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Category 90

Best Choral Performance

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved

Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal

Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

Ortiz: Yanga — WINNER

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem Of Light

Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Category 91

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Dennehy: Land Of Winter — WINNER

Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

La Mer – French Piano Trios

Neave Trio

Lullabies For The Brokenhearted

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

Slavic Sessions

Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

Standard Stoppages

Third Coast Percussion

Category 92

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies

Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated

Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances

Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor

Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — WINNER

Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works

Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Category 93

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Alike – My Mother’s Dream

Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot

Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life

Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments

Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist

Schubert Beatles

Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — WINNER

Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Category 94

Best Classical Compendium

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

Ortiz: Yanga — WINNER

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons

Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux

Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

Category 95

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land Of Winter

Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces — Origins

Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs In Flight

Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

Ortiz: Dzonot — WINNER

Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)