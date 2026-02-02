×

2026 Grammy Awards Winners [FULL LIST]

Bad Bunny emerged as one of the evening’s biggest winners, clinching two of the ceremony’s most coveted honours.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated February 2, 2026
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, marking the 2026 ceremony, held on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, delivered a night of standout wins, dominant performances and major moments across genres.

His album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was named Album of the Year, while its title track, DtMF, secured Record of the Year, placing the Puerto Rican superstar firmly at the centre of the night’s celebrations.

Lady Gaga also enjoyed a strong showing, winning Song of the Year for Abracadabra, a track that stood out in a competitive category featuring works by Billie Eilish, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and ROSÉ with Bruno Mars.

Gaga had entered the night as one of the top nominees, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Jack Antonoff and producer Cirkut.

Kendrick Lamar, who led the nominations with nine, dominated the rap categories. His project GNX won Best Rap Album, contributing to multiple awards for the rapper over the course of the night and reaffirming his continued influence in hip-hop.

One of the night’s most talked-about categories, Best New Artist, featured a diverse field including Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Despite Thomas being a strong favourite with six total nominations, Olivia Dean won this category.

In other major wins, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Defying Gravity from Wicked, while FKA twigs won Best Dance/Electronic Album for EUSEXUA.

Turnstile claimed Best Rock Album with Never Enough, and Laufey secured Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time, according to multiple reports.

Behind the scenes, Cirkut was named Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, while Amy Allen earned Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical honours.

On the global stage, Tyla again hit her remarkable stride, winning Best African Music Performance for Push 2 Start.

In the Latin categories, Natalia Lafourcade was among the notable winners, with Cancionera receiving Best Latin Pop Album recognition, alongside other major Latin wins associated with Bad Bunny’s work.

The ceremony featured memorable performances from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars alongside ROSÉ, and several others.

 

Here is the full list of winners:

General Field

Category 1

Record Of The Year

 

DtMF
Bad Bunny
Scotty Dittrich, Hydra Hitz, La Paciencia, JULiA LEWiS, MAG & Tyler Spry, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Roberto Rosado & Tyler Spry, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter
Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, producers; Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Jozef Caldwell, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

Anxiety
Doechii
Doechii, producer; Jayda Love, engineer/mixer; Nicolas De Porcel, mastering engineer

WILDFLOWER
Billie Eilish
FINNEAS, producer; Jon Castelli, FINNEAS & Aron Forbes, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Paul LaMalfa, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

luther — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar With SZA
Jack Antonoff, Scott Bridgeway, M-Tech, roselilah, Sounwave & Kamasi Washington, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Hector Castro, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Sean Matsukawa, Dani Perez, Tony Shepperd, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

The Subway
Chappell Roan
Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

APT.
ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Rogét Chahayed, Cirkut, Omer Fedi & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Charles Moniz & Julian Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Category 2

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER
Bad Bunny
Big Jay, La Paciencia, MAG & Tainy, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Luis Amed Irizarry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, engineers/mixers; Marco Daniel Borrero, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Marcos Efrain Masis, Jay Anthony Nuñez & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

SWAG
Justin Bieber
Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon, Carter Lang & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Felix Byrne & Josh Gudwin, engineers/mixers; Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Tobias Jesso Jr., Carter Lang, Jackson Lee Morgan & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

Man’s Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter
Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter & John Ryan, producers; Zem Audu, Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Jozef Caldwell, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Joey Miller, Michael Riddleberger, John Ryan, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers

Let God Sort Em Out
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Pharrell Williams, featured artist; Pharrell Williams, producer; Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Rob Ulsh & Pharrell Williams, engineers/mixers; Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Zach Pereyra, mastering engineer

MAYHEM
Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Gesaffelstein, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Paul LaMalfa, engineers/mixers; Lady Gaga, Mike Lévy, Michael Polansky, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

GNX
Kendrick Lamar
Jack Antonoff & Sounwave, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Jozef Caldwell, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar & Mark Anthony Spears, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

MUTT
Leon Thomas
Freaky Rob, Peter Lee Johnson, D. Phelps & Leon Thomas, producers; Jean-Marie Horvat, engineer/mixer; Lazaro Andres Camejo, Freaky Rob, Peter Lee Johnson, D. Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

CHROMAKOPIA
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator, producer; NealHPogue, Tyler Okonma & Vic Wainstein, engineers/mixers; Tyler Okonma, songwriter; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Category 3

Song Of The Year

 

Abracadabra
Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety
Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT
Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed,Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

DtMF
Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters
EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Luther
Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild
Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

WILDFLOWER — WINNER
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Category 4

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean — WINNER
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young

Category 5

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach
Elegantly Wasted (Hermanos Gutiérrez Featuring Leon Bridges) (S)
Harsh & Exciting (Moonrisers) (A)
Holy Ghost Party (Robert Finley) (S)
Love Is Cruel (Miles Kane) (S)
Medium Raw (Early James) (A)
A Million Knives (The Velveteers) (A)
No Rain, No Flowers (The Black Keys) (A)
Our Time In The Sun (Jeremie Albino) (A)

Cirkut — WINNER
Abracadabra (Lady Gaga) (S)
AEOMG (Coco Jones) (T)
APT. (ROSÉ & Bruno Mars) (S)
Big Sleep (The Weeknd Featuring Giorgio Moroder) (T)
Disease (Lady Gaga) (S)
IT girl (JADE) (S)
A Little More (Ed Sheeran) (S)
Mayhem (Lady Gaga) (A)
Red Terror (The Weeknd) (T)

Dijon
Baby (Dijon) (A)
DAISIES (Justin Bieber) (T)
DEVOTION (Justin Bieber & Dijon) (T)
THINGS YOU DO (Justin Bieber) (T)
YUKON (Justin Bieber) (T)

Blake Mills
For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Japanese Breakfast) (A)
Forever Is A Feeling (Lucy Dacus) (A)
Glory (Perfume Genius) (A)
That Wasn’t A Dream (Pino Palladino And Blake Mills)(A)

Sounwave
GNX (Kendrick Lamar) (A)

Category 6

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen — WINNER
APT. (ROSÉ & Bruno Mars) (S)
Bad As The Rest (Jessie Murph) (S)
Hail Mary (Shaboozey, Sierra Ferrell) (T)
Handlebars (JENNIE Featuring Dua Lipa) (S)
Just Keep Watching (Tate McRae) (S)
Lost In Translation (Carín León & Kasey Musgraves) (S)
Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Tears (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
WHY (Jon Bellion Featuring Luke Combs) (S)

Edgar Barrera
Birthday Behavior (BIA, Young Miko) (S)
Coleccionando Heridas (KAROL G, Marco Antonio Solís) (T)
Ese Vato No Te Queda (Carín León, Gabito Ballesteros) (S)
Me Jalo (Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera) (T)
Me Retiro (Santana, Grupo Frontera) (S)
Milagros (KAROL G) (S)
Sigueme Besando Asi (Manuel Turizo) (T)
Soltera (Shakira) (S)
Una Noche Contigo (Juanes) (S)

Jessie Jo Dillon
Bless Your Heart (Megan Moroney) (T)
Bottomland (HARDY) (S)
Dreams Don’t Die (Jelly Roll) (S)
First Rodeo (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)
Happen To Me (Russell Dickerson) (S)
Hello S—ty Day (Jake Worthington, Miranda Lambert)(S)
If You Were Mine (Morgan Wallen) (T)
Patterns (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)
To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr
Another Baby! (Dijon) (T)
Baby! (Dijon) (T)
Daisies (Justin Bieber) (T)
From (Bon Iver) (T)
Go Baby (Justin Bieber) (T)
Golden Burning Sun (Miley Cyrus) (T)
Man I Need (Olivia Dean) (S)
Relationships (HAIM) (S)
Walking Away (Justin Bieber) (T)

Laura Veltz
About You (BigXthaPlug Featuring Tucker Wetmore) (T)
Blue Strips (Jessie Murph) (S)
Grand Bouquet (Maren Morris) (T)
Leave Me Too (Josh Ross) (S)
Parallel Universe (Lauren Spencer Smith) (T)
Someone In This Room (Jessie Murph Featuring Bailey Zimmerman) (T)
Touch Me Like A Gangster (Jessie Murph) (S)
What Tomorrow’s For (Blessing Offor) (T)
You’ll Be OK, Kid – From The Original Documentary “Child Star” (Demi Lovato) (S)

Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic

Category 7

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES
Justin Bieber

Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter

Disease
Lady Gaga

The Subway
Chappell Roan

Messy — WINNER
Lola Young

Category 8

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity — WINNER
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela
KATSEYE

APT
ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Category 9

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG
Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful
Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — WINNER
Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2
Teddy Swims

Category 10

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

 

No Cap
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Disclosure, producer; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Victory Lap
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

SPACE INVADER
KAYTRANADA
KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer

VOLTAGE
Skrillex
John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Drew Gold, Robert Guzman, Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers

End Of Summer —
Tame Impala
Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer

Category 11

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame
Selena Gomez & benny blanco
benny blanco, Dylan Brady & Cashmere Cat, producers;benny blanco & Cashmere Cat, mixers

Abracadabra — WINNER
Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

Midnight Sun
Zara Larsson
Margo XS & MNEK, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)
Tate McRae
Tyler Spry & Ryan Tedder, producers; Manny Marroquin, mixer

Illegal
PinkPantheress
Aksel Arvid & PinkPantheress, producers; Nickie Jon Pabón

Category 12

Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

EUSEXUA — WINNER
FKA twigs

Ten Days
Fred again..

Fancy That
PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale
RÜFÜS DU SOL

F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3
Skrillex

Category 13

Best Remixed Recording

 

Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix — WINNER
Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

Don’t Forget About Us
KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix
Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Galvanize
Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

Golden – David Guetta REM/X
David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music

Category 14

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

U Should Not Be Doing That
Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH
Turnstile

Mirtazapine
Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning — WINNER
YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Category 15

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror
Dream Theater

Lachryma
Ghost

Emergence
Sleep Token

Soft Spine
Spiritbox

BIRDS — WINNER
Turnstile

Category 16

Best Rock Song

 

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — WINNER
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel
Vessel & II, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum
Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH
Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie
Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Category 17

Best Rock Album

private music
Deftones

I quit
HAIM

From Zero
Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — WINNER
Turnstile

Idols
YUNGBLUD

Category 18

Best Alternative Music Performance

 

Everything Is Peaceful Love
Bon Iver

Alone — WINNER
The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS
Turnstile

mangetout
Wet Leg

Parachute
Hayley Williams

Category 19

Best Alternative Music Album

 

SABLE, fABLE
Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World — WINNER
The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS
Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer
Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Hayley Williams

Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

Category 20

Best R&B Performance

 

YUKON
Justin Bieber

It Depends
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded — WINNER
Kehlani

MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk
Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman
Summer Walker

Category 21

Best Traditional R&B Performance

 

Here We Are
Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN
Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO
Ledisi

Crybaby
SZA

VIBES DON’T LIE — WINNER
Leon Thomas

Category 22

Best R&B Song

 

Folded — WINNER
Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart Of A Woman
David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends
Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified
James John Abrahart Jr, Durand Bernarr, John Derisme, Egberto “Budda” Foster, Amaire Johnson, Frank Moka, Cary Singer & Chase Worrell songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS
Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Category 23

Best Progressive R&B Album

 

BLOOM — WINNER
Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness
Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL
Destin Conrad

Access All Areas
FLO

Come As You Are
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Category 24

Best R&B Album

 

BELOVED
GIVĒON

Why Not More
Coco Jones

The Crown
Ledisi

Escape Room
Teyana Taylor

MUTT — WINNER
Leon Thomas

Category 25

Best Rap Performance

 

Outside
Cardi B

Chains & Whips — WINNER
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety
Doechii

tv off
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Category 26

Best Melodic Rap Performance

 

Proud Of Me
Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly
JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Category 27

Best Rap Song

 

Anxiety
Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing
Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky
Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF
Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off — WINNER
Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Category 28

Best Rap Album

 

Let God Sort Em Out
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS
GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly
JID

GNX — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA
Tyler, The Creator

Category 29

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

 

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — partially recorded live @City Winery & other places
Queen Sheba

Black Shaman
Marc Marcel

Pages
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1 — WINNER
Mad Skillz

Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Category 30

Best Jazz Performance

 

Noble Rise
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

Windows – Live — WINNER
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
Samara Joy

Four
Michael Mayo

All Stars Lead To You – Live
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Category 31

Best Jazz Vocal Album

 

Elemental
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell Featuring Weedie Braimah, Milena Casado, Morgan Guerin, Simon Moullier & Matthew Stevens

Portrait — WINNER
Samara Joy

Fly
Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Category 32

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

 

Trilogy 3 — Live
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — WINNER
Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging
Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up
Yellowjackets

Category 33

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

 

Orchestrator Emulator
The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — WINNER
Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite
Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra

Category 34

Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne
Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — WINNER
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard
Miguel Zenón Quartet

Category 35

Best Alternative Jazz Album

 

honey from a winter stone
Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One
Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun
Brad Mehldau

LIVE-ACTION — WINNER
Nate Smith

Blues Blood
Immanuel Wilkins

Category 36

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

 

Wintersongs
Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love
Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels
Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin
Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — WINNER
Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Barbra Streisand

Category 37

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

 

Brightside — WINNER
ARKAI

Ones & Twos
Gerald Clayton

BEATrio
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us
Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan
Charu Suri

Category 38

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing greater than 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.

Buena Vista Social Club — WINNER
Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her
Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy
Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time
Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Tom Kirdahy, Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick, Bill Sherman & Alex Timbers, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending
Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Field 5: Country & American Roots Music

Category 39

Best Country Solo Performance

 

Nose On The Grindstone
Tyler Childers

Good News
Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie — WINNER
Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie
Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo
Lainey Wilson

Category 40

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

 

A Song To Sing
Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do
Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen — WINNER
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Category 41

Best Country Song

 

Bitin’ List — WINNER
Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News
Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze, Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman, Nevin Sastry & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie
Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo
Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing
Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Category 42

Best Traditional Country Album

 

Dollar A Day
Charley Crockett

American Romance
Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World
Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman
Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health — WINNER
Zach Top

Category 43

Best Contemporary Country Album

 

Patterns
Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter
Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine
Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — WINNER
Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas
Miranda Lambert

Category 44

Best American Roots Performance

 

LONELY AVENUE
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light
I’m With Her

Crimson And Clay
Jason Isbell

Richmond On The James
Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers — WINNER
Mavis Staples

Category 45

Best Americana Performance

 

Boom
Sierra Hull

Poison In My Well
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

Godspeed — WINNER
Mavis Staples

That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
Molly Tuttle

Horses
Jesse Welles

Category 46

Best American Roots Song

 

Ancient Light — WINNER
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

BIG MONEY
Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Foxes In The Snow
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

Middle
Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

Spitfire
Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Category 47

Best Americana Album

 

BIG MONEY — WINNER
Jon Batiste

Bloom
Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree
Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Molly Tuttle

Middle
Jesse Welles

Category 48

Best Bluegrass Album

 

Carter & Cleveland
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire
Sierra Hull

Arcadia
Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun
The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers — WINNER
Billy Strings

Category 49

Best Traditional Blues Album

 

Ain’t Done With The Blues — WINNER
Buddy Guy

Room On The Porch
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey
Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway
Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Category 50

Best Contemporary Blues Album

 

Breakthrough
Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll
Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK
Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — WINNER
Robert Randolph

Family
Southern Avenue

Category 51

Best Folk Album

 

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown Of Roses
Patty Griffin

Wild And Clear And Blue — WINNER
I’m With Her

Foxes In The Snow
Jason Isbell

Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24
Jesse Welles

Category 52

Best Regional Roots Music Album

 

Live At Vaughan’s
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man
Preservation Brass

Church Of New Orleans
Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday
Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco — WINNER
(Various Artists)

Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

Category 53

Best Gospel Performance/Song

 

Do It Again
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Church
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

Still — Live
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing II, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Amen
Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

Come Jesus Come — WINNER
CeCe Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Category 54

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

 

I Know A Name
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

YOUR WAY’S BETTER
Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters

Hard Fought Hallelujah — WINNER
Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters

Headphones
Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore & Clifford Harris, songwriters

Amazing
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls,songwriters

Category 55

Best Gospel Album

 

Sunny Days
Yolanda Adams

Tasha
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight
Tamela Mann

Only On The Road Live
Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — WINNER
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Category 56

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

 

CHILD OF GOD II
Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — WINNER
Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts
Brandon Lake

Reconstruction
Lecrae

Let The Church Sing
Tauren Wells

Category 57

Best Roots Gospel Album

 

I Will Not Be Moved — Live — WINNER
The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning
Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
The Isaacs

Good Answers
Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots
Candi Staton

Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant

Category 58

Best Latin Pop Album

 

Cosa Nuestra
Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ DELUXE
Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta
KAROL G

Cancionera — WINNER
Natalia Lafourcade

Y ahora qué
Alejandro Sanz

Category 59

Best Música Urbana Album

 

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER
Bad Bunny

Mixteip
J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado
Feid

NAIKI
Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE
Trueno

SINFÓNICO — En Vivo
Yandel

Category 60

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

 

Genes Rebeldes
Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — WINNER
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

ALGORHYTHM
Los Wizzards

Novela
Fito Paez

Category 61

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

 

MALA MÍA
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene
Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos
Paola Jara

Palabra De To’s – Seca — WINNER
Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande – En Vivo
Bobby Pulido

Category 62

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías
Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — WINNER
Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0
Grupo Niche

Bingo
Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Gilberto Santa Rosa

Category 63

Best Global Music Performance

 

EoO — WINNER
Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino
Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA
Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que
Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream – Live
Shakti

Daybreak
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Category 64

Best African Music Performance

Love
Burna Boy

With You
Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat
Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START — WINNER
Tyla

Category 65

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha
Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness
Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World
Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion – 50th Anniversary Tour Live
Shakti

Chapter III: We Return To Light
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — WINNER
Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia

Category 66

Best Reggae Album

 

Treasure Self Love
Lila Iké

Heart & Soul
Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — WINNER
Keznamdi

From Within
Mortimer

No Place Like Home
Jesse Royal

Category 67

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

 

Kuruvinda
Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon
Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest
Jahnavi Harrison

NOMADICA — WINNER
Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind
Chris Redding

Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film

Category 68

Best Children’s Music Album

 

Ageless: 100 Years Young
Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House
Mega Ran

Harmony — WINNER
FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory
Flor Bromley

The Music Of Tori And The Muses
Tori Amos

Category 69

Best Comedy Album

 

Drop Dead Years
Bill Burr

PostMortem
Sarah Silverman

Single Lady
Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was…
Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — WINNER
Nate Bargatze

Category 70

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Kathy Garver

Into The Uncut Grass
Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir
Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — WINNER
Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli
Fab Morvan

Category 71

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

 

A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet
Nick Baxter, Steven Gizicki & James Mangold, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

F1® The Album
(Various Artists)
Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury, Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; David Taylor & Jake Voulgarides, music supervisors

KPop Demon Hunters
(Various Artists)
Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Ian Eisendrath, music supervisor

Sinners— WINNER
(Various Artists)
Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson & Serena Göransson, compilation producers; Niki Sherrod, music supervisor

Wicked
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (& Wicked Movie Cast)
Stephen Oremus, Stephen Schwartz & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Maggie Rodford, music supervisor

Category 72

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon
John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2
Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners — WINNER
Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers, composer

Category 73

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle
Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Sword of the Sea — WINNER
Austin Wintory, composer

Category 74

Best Song Written For Visual Media

 

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — From TRON: Ares
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters — WINNER
EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

I Lied to You — From Sinners
Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

Never Too Late — From Elton John: Never Too Late
Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

Pale, Pale Moon — From Sinners
Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

Sinners — From Sinners
Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Poviliunas, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Category 75

Best Music Video

 

Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

So Be It
Clipse
Hannan Hussain, video director; Theresa Kusumadjaja, video producer

Anxiety — WINNER
Doechii
James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

Love
OK Go
Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann & Andrew Geller, video producer

Young Lion
Sade
Sophie Muller, video director; Aaron Taylor Dean & Sade, video producers

Category 76

Best Music Film

 

Devo
Devo
Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live At The Royal Albert Hall
Raye
Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless
Diane Warren
Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola, Bess Kargman & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music By John Williams — WINNER
John Williams
Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece By Piece
Pharrell Williams
Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical

Category 77

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible
Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism
Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As
Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia
Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl
Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, art directors (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums — WINNER
Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Category 78

Best Album Cover

CHROMAKOPIA — WINNER
Tyler Okonma, art director (Tyler, The Creator)

The Crux
Jake Hirshland, Joe Keery, Neil Krug, Taylor Vandergrift & William Wesley II, art directors (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory
Cody Critcheloe, Mike Hadreas & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

moisturizer
Iris Luz, Lava La Rue & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Category 79

Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

After The Last Sky
Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Árabe
Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967
Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — WINNER
Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

Category 80

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 — WINNER
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making Of Five Leaves Left
Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineers (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41
Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39
Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)

Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

Category 81

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

 

All Things Light
Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia
Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women
Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream — WINNER
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Category 82

Best Engineered Album, Classical

 

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — WINNER
Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District
Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages
Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule
Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)

Category 83

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh
All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson (Timothy J. Campbell & Transept) (A)
Heggie: Intelligence (Kwame Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Houston Grand Opera) (A)
Marsalis: Blues Symphony (Jader Bignamini & Detroit Symphony Orchestra) (A)
Massenet: Werther (Robert Spano, Matthew Polenzani, sabel Leonard & Houston Grand Opera) (A)
The Mirage Calls (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale) (A)
Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem (Michael Zaugg, Axios Men’s Ensemble & Pro Coro Canada) (A)
Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain (Christopher Gabbitas & Phoenix Chorale) (A)

Sergei Kvitko
Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time (Kevin L. Sedatole & Michigan State University Wind Symphony) (A)
Chiaroscuro (Vedrana Subotic) (A)
Dancing In A Still Life (Tasha Warren) (A)
Excursions (Vuorovesi Trio) (A)
Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope. Ukrainian And American Music For Piano Duo (Mykhailo Diordiiev & Anastasiia Larchikova) (A)
Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers (Jason Crafton, Richard Masters, Annie Stevens & Paul Langosch) (A)
Lansky: Touch And Go (Gwendolyn Dease) (A)
Orbiting Garden (William Hobbs) (A)
Would That Loving Were Enough (Haven Trio) (A)

Morten Lindberg
Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World) (Elisabeth Holte, Kjetil Bjerkestrand & Uranienborg Vokalensemble) (A)
Stjernebru (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor) (A)
Yule (Trio Mediæval) (A)

Dmitriy Lipay
Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark (Joseph Mechavich, Megan Marino, Ryan McKinny & Music Of Remembrance Ensemble) (A)
Odyssey (Jorge Glem, Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) (A)
Ortiz: Yanga (Gustavo Dudamel, Alisa Weilerstein & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Elaine Martone — WINNER
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas (Brian Thornton & Spencer Myer) (A)
Dear Mrs. Kennedy (Ryan Townsend Strand) (A)
Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
LeFrak: Romántico (Sharon Isbin, Lopez-Yañez & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s) (A)
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29 (Garrick Ohlsson, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestrea) (A)
The Poet & The Prodigy (Debra Nagy & Mark Edwards) (A)
Shapes In Collective Space (Tallā Rouge) (A)
Songs Of Orpheus (Kelley O’Connor) (A)

Category 84

Best Immersive Audio Album

 

All American F—boy
Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

Immersed — WINNER
Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live
Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers
Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)

Category 85

Best Instrumental Composition

 

First Snow — WINNER
Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

Live Life This Day: Movement I
Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

Lord, That’s A Long Way
Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

Opening
Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

Train To Emerald City
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down
Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Category 86

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Be Okay
Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

A Child Is Born
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

Fight On
Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

Super Mario Praise Break — WINNER
Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Category 87

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Big Fish — WINNER
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

How Did She Look
Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

Keep An Eye On Summer
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish
Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

What A Wonderful World
Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Field 11: Classical

Category 88

Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From 24 Negro Melodies
Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — WINNER
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Ravel: Boléro, M. 81
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

Still & Bonds
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Category 89

Best Opera Recording

 

Heggie: Intelligence — WINNER
Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier
Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration
Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead
Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh, John Molloy & Naomi Louisa O’Connell; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Category 90

Best Choral Performance

 

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved
Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal
Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

Ortiz: Yanga — WINNER
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem Of Light
Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Category 91

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

 

Dennehy: Land Of Winter — WINNER
Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

La Mer – French Piano Trios
Neave Trio

Lullabies For The Brokenhearted
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

Slavic Sessions
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

Standard Stoppages
Third Coast Percussion

Category 92

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

 

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies
Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated
Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances
Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor
Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — WINNER
Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works
Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Category 93

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

 

Alike – My Mother’s Dream
Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot
Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life
Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist

Schubert Beatles
Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — WINNER
Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Category 94

Best Classical Compendium

 

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

Ortiz: Yanga — WINNER
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux
Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

Category 95

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land Of Winter
Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces — Origins
Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs In Flight
Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

Ortiz: Dzonot — WINNER
Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

 

